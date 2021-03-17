Tuesday Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. TUESDAY, MARCH 16 SPORTS SCOREBOARD MVCHA HOCKEY Alton 5, Edwardsville West 1 BOYS SOCCER (NOTE: home teams are listed first) Civic Memorial 6, Waterloo 0 East Alton-Wood River 1, Trenton Wesclin 6 Greenville 1, Staunton 1 (After Extra Time, Staunton wins in penalty shootout) Triad 4, Highland 0 Marquette Catholic 0, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2 Collinsville 2, O'Fallon 3 Alton 3, Belleville West 2 Mascoutah 5, Jersey 5 (After Extra Time, Mascoutah wins in penalty shootout) Article continues after sponsor message Carlinville 5, Gillespie 0 Edwardsville 7, Belleville East 1 GIRLS VOLLEYBALL Edwardsville 25-25, O'Fallon 18-16 Belleville East 25-25, Alton 21-16 Carlinville 25-25, Gillespie 19-10 Nokomis 23-25-25, East Alton-Wood River 25-19-20 EUROPEAN SOCCER UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- ROUND OF 16 SECOND LEG (NOTES: All series are two games, home-and-home, total goals. If aggregate score is tied at end of second leg, the team with the most away goals advances. If aggregate score and away goals score is tied at end of second leg, 30 minutes of Extra Time is played, with Penalty Shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first in scorelines.) Manchester City FC (England) 2, Borussia Moenchengladbach FC (Germany) 0 (Aggregate score: Man City 4, Moenchengladbach 0. Away goals: Man City 2, Moenchengladbach 0.) Real Madrid CF (Spain) 3, Atalanta BC (Italy) 1 (Aggregate score: Real Madrid 4, Atalanta 1. Away goals: Real Madrid 1, Atalanta 1.) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip