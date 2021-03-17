TUESDAY, MARCH 16 SPORTS SCOREBOARD

MVCHA HOCKEY

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Alton 5, Edwardsville West 1

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: home teams are listed first)

Civic Memorial 6, Waterloo 0

East Alton-Wood River 1, Trenton Wesclin 6

Greenville 1, Staunton 1 (After Extra Time, Staunton wins in penalty shootout)

Triad 4, Highland 0

Marquette Catholic 0, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 2

Collinsville 2, O'Fallon 3

Alton 3, Belleville West 2

Mascoutah 5, Jersey 5 (After Extra Time, Mascoutah wins in penalty shootout)

Article continues after sponsor message

Carlinville 5, Gillespie 0

Edwardsville 7, Belleville East 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-25, O'Fallon 18-16

Belleville East 25-25, Alton 21-16

Carlinville 25-25, Gillespie 19-10

Nokomis 23-25-25, East Alton-Wood River 25-19-20

EUROPEAN SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- ROUND OF 16

SECOND LEG

(NOTES: All series are two games, home-and-home, total goals. If aggregate score is tied at end of second leg, the team with the most away goals advances. If aggregate score and away goals score is tied at end of second leg, 30 minutes of Extra Time is played, with Penalty Shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first in scorelines.)

Manchester City FC (England) 2, Borussia Moenchengladbach FC (Germany) 0 (Aggregate score: Man City 4, Moenchengladbach 0. Away goals: Man City 2, Moenchengladbach 0.)

Real Madrid CF (Spain) 3, Atalanta BC (Italy) 1 (Aggregate score: Real Madrid 4, Atalanta 1. Away goals: Real Madrid 1, Atalanta 1.)

More like this:

Oct 25, 2023 - Kahoks Roll Past O'Fallon 4-0 In Boys Soccer Sectional Semifinal Match

Oct 11, 2023 - Tuesday Sports Roundup: Alton Captures Soccer Shootout Thriller Over Warriors, Oilers Win Play-In Game, Cavs Nab Volleyball Win

Oct 20, 2023 - Columbia Wins On Final Attempt In Penalty Shootout To Eliminate Griffins 2-1 In Regional Final

Aug 30, 2023 - Brickman's Shootout Goal Gives Tigers Win At Collinsville After Match Ends In 2-2 Stalemate

Sep 6, 2023 - Tuesday Boys Soccer Round-Up: Edwardsville Downs Belleville East; Triad, Roxana Win Big

 