TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A REGIONAL AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 73, STAUNTON 36: Chris Hartrich led with 15 points, Spencer Cox and Brett Terry both had 13 points and Nick Hemann had 10 as Marquette defeated Staunton in the Piasa Southwestern regional.

The Explorers are now 28-3 and await the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Greenville and Litchfield in the final on Friday night, with a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Bulldogs season ends at 15-14.

CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT CARROLLTON

JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 58, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 45: Doug McWhorter led Northwestern with 23 points, while Brady Pembrook had nine as top-seeded Routt eliminated the Tigers.

Dylan Marshall led the Rockets with 20 points, Cory Ronan had 14 points and Lucas May added 10.

Routt is now 17-9 and advances to Friday night’s final against the winner of Wednesday night’s Carrollton-Barry Western semifinal game, with the tip-off coming at 7 p.m. The Tigers end their season 12-15.

CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT MARISSA-COULTERVILLE

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 58, VALMEYER 51: Jacob Rowald led Valmeyer with 17 points, and Riley McCarthy and Philip Reinhardt both had 12 as the Pirates were eliminated by Gibault.

The Hawks are now 15-16 and will next play Okawville in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Valmeyer bows out at 8-20.

IACS STATE TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS AT PANA

FAITH BIBLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (ROSAMOND) 54, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 44: Noah Scroggins scored 16 points, and Jonah Schell 11 as MVCS was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Faith Bible Christian on Tuesday afternoon.

Zach Minnix and Gabriel Jeffery both had 14 points for Faith Bible.

The Warriors finish their season at 14-15.

REGULAR SEASON

HIGHLAND 69, CIVIC MEMORIAL 43: Bryce Zupan led CM with 24 points, while Travis Hillgoss and Alex Reams each had five in the Eagles’ loss at home to Highland.CM is now 9-21 on the year, while the Bulldogs go to 25-5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IACS PLAYOFFS

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 61, WESTFAIR CHRISTIAN (JACKSONVILLE) 22: The MVCS girls team earned the number-two seed in the Illinois Association of Christian Schools state tournament with a win over Westfair Christian.

Kseniya Hassenplug led the Warriors with 24 points, while Ashtyn Wright scored 13 points and both Rachel Gaworski and Faith Muntz had 12.

Rhi McEuen led Westfair with eight points.

The Warriors advance to the state tournament in Rockford with a 15-6 record.

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL AT TAYLORVILLE

TRIAD 37, MAHOMET-SEYMOUR 32: Kaleb Port fought off a stomach virus he picked up on Sunday and went on to pin Daunte Roberts in the 182-pound match which was a key bout in the Triad’s win over Mahomet-Seymour 37-32 to advance to the IHSA Class 2A quarterfinals Saturday morning.

Besides Port, the Knights got pins from Garrett Bakarich, Ethan Sawodniak, Bryan Byrd and Tanner Durrell, with Durell’s win by fall the clincher.

The Knights will be going to the state finals for the first time since 2015 and will go against Chicago Nobel/Comer, a 43-33 winner over Evergreen Park, in the quarterfinals, with an 11 a.m. start time. A Triad win puts them into a semifinal against Washington or Lemont, with a 2 p.m start. The final will take place at 6 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 3, TORONTO 2 (OT): Ryan O’Reilly’s goal 34 seconds into overtime as the St. Louis Blues won their club record-setting 11th game in a row with a dramatic 3-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Enterprise Center.O’Reilly’s winning goal was set up when he cut off a shot from Mitchell Marner, took the puck on a two-on-one break with Vladimir Tarasenko, and shot the puck off the crossbar and into the left corner of the net to give the Blues the win.

Jaden Schwartz and Colton Parayko scored first period goals, with Parayko’s goal given after video review, to give the Blues a 2-0 lead. The Leafs came back on two goals in 31 seconds in the third period by Zach Hyman and Auston Matthews. The Hyman goal ended a shutout string at 233:50, the second longest in team history. The Blues haven’t trailed in a game since Feb. 5, a string of 493:08. Jordan Binnington had 31 saves in winning his eighth straight game, tied for third-longest in NHL history. Frederik Andersson had 38 saves for Toronto.

The Blues are now 32-21-5 on the year, six points ahead of Dallas for third place of the Central Division. St. Louis plays at the Stars Thursday night in a 7:30 p.m. face-off.

