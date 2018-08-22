GIRLS TENNIS JERSEY 9, WATERLOO 0: Jersey opened the girls tennis season Tuesday with a 9-0 Mississippi Valley Conference win at Waterloo; the Panthers went to 1-0 overall and in the league with the win. Singles winners for JCHS were Hannah Hudson, Chelsea Maag, Libby Roth, Holli Roberts, Aubrey McCormick and Lilly Ingram; doubles wins came from Hudson/Maag, Roth/Roberts and Morgan Davis/Michelle Maag. On the JV side, Lilly and Sabrina Ingram, McCormick/Maura Eads, Jade Witt/Ashleigh Gotway and Kate Jones/Rachael Hall all took wins on the day. The Panthers host Alton at 4 p.m. Aug. 28 in their home opener.

BOYS GOLF

OILERS DEFEAT ROXANA, MEL IN TRIANGULAR: East Alton-Wood River got an 8-over 43 on the par-35, 2,829-yard Oak Brook west course from C.J. Mullaney in Edwardsville Tuesday as the Oilers took a triangular meet from Roxana and Metro East Lutheran; the Oilers had a team 190 to the Shells’ 193 and Knights’ 208.

BOYS SOCCER

MOUNT VERNON 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Mount Vernon found a way to hold off Civic Memorial to take a 3-2 win in the Metro Cup tournament in Freeburg Tuesday; the Eagles fell to 1-1-0 on the year, while the Rams improved to 2-0-0.

Asian Henderson and Parker Scottberg each had goals for CM on the evening; the Eagles were scheduled to meet McGIvney Catholic at 8 p.m. this evening in Columbia.

MARION 3, GRANITE CITY 2: A brace (two goals) from Noah Van Buskirk weren’t enough as Granite City fell to 0-2-0 on the year with a 3-2 loss to Marion in the Metro Cup tournament in Columbia Tuesday evening.

Braden Dickerson and Ymaury Escarene split time in goal for the Warriors in the match; GCHS next meets up with Highland at 6 p.m. Thursday in the tournament at Belleville Althoff.

