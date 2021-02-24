TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP



GIRLS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 51, ALTON 45: In a close game all the way through, Collinsville outscored Alton 15-10 in the final period to gain the SWC win at the Redbirds Nest.

The Kahoks led 20-19 after the first quarter, then at the half 29-26, and at three quarter time 36-35 before going on to take the fourth quarter and the win.

Megan Janson led Collinsville with 16 points, while Jenna Scheller had nine points, Jordan Gary scored eight points, Riley Doyle had seven, Ella Guerrero six and Katie Bardwell had two points.

Kahliyah Goree led the Redbirds with 15 points, while Jimmiela Patterson added 14 points, Savannah McMurray had six points, Isis Rounds and Germaiya Wallace each had four points and Renee Raglin had two points.

The Kahoks are now 3-6, while Alton drops to 1-5.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 61, GRANITE CITY 39: Marquette outscored Granite City in the second half after going in the locker room tied in gaining the win at Memorial Gym.

The Explorers led after the first quarter 7-3, but the teams were tied 17-17 at the interval Marquette then stormed out to 39-28 lead after three quarters, then outscored the Warriors 23-11 in the final term to take the win.

Abby Williams again led Marquette, this time scoring 21 points, while Jillian Nelson had nine points, Kamryn Fandrey, Laura Hewitt and Hayley Porter all had six points, Kiley Kirchner scored four points, and Nia Ballinger, Payton Patterson and Claire Rodgers all had three points.

Claire Sykes led Granite with 13 points, while Sophia Dutko and Leah Hale both had six points, Rianna Lange scored five points, Ella Stepanek had four points, Kaylyn White had three points and Alivia Vaughn had two points.

The Explorers are now 3-1, while the Warriors drop to 0-4.

HIGHLAND 56, JERSEY 37: Highland jumped out to a big first quarter lead, and never trailed in going on to the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Havens Gym.

The Bulldogs led after one quarter 20-7, then went into the interval leading 33-18, held a 44-29 lead after three quarters, and outscored the Panthers 12-8 in the final quarter.

Tessa Crawford and Chloe White both led Jersey with 12 points each, while Boston Talley added seven points, Grace Myers added four points and Ryleigh Jones had two points.

Highland is now 4-1, while the Panthers fall to 6-2.

HARDIN CALHOUN 48, NOKOMIS 45: Jaelyn Hill's three with 12.8 seconds left gave Calhoun the win over visiting Nokomis.

The Warriors led after one quarter 13-8, then at halftime 27-19. The Redskins battled back, but Calhoun led 41-38, with the two teams scoring seven points each in the final quarter, but it was Hill's three that proved to be the difference.

Ella Sievers led the Warriors with 13 points, while Hill had 11 points, Colleen Schumann had eight points, both Elly Pohlman and Emily Clowers had six points and both Maddie Buchanan and Lucy Kallal had two points apiece.

Hailey Engelman led Nokomis with 10 points, with Emma Sneddon, Addison Dangbar and Mia Fesser all having eight points, Kirsten Stauder had six points, and Audrey Sabol had five points.

Calhoun is now 5-3, while the Redskins are 5-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUNKER HILL 43, MT. OLIVE 38: Bunker Hill overcame a slight deficit at quarter time, then held off a fourth quarter Mt. Olive rally in their home win at Hlafka Hall.

The Wildcats led after one period 13-11, but the Minutemen took a 24-19 halftime lead, extended it to 34-22 before Mt. Olive outscored the home team 16-9 in the fourth, but Bunker Hill held on to win.

Grant Burch led the Minutemen with 13 points, while both Corey Hall and Devin Ralston had eight points each, Ethan Collins had seven points, Jaydon Hausman had six points and Keegan Ralston had one point.

Adam Knowles led the Wildcats with 17 points, while Trent Markezich had 10 points, Ashton Pfeiffer had nine points and Blake Schehl had two points.

Bunker Hill improves to 3-2, while Mt. Olive falls to 0-4.

HIGHLAND 41, JERSEY 36: Jersey led at halftime, but Highland outscored the Panthers 23-13 in the second half to take the win at Highland.

The Bulldogs led at the end of the first quarter 8-7, but Jersey rallied to take the lead at 21-18 at the half, then led after three quarters 30-29. Highland outscored the Panthers 12-4 in the final period to take the win.

Ian Sullivan led Jersey with 13 points, while C.J. Brunaugh added 11 points, Sam Larner scored six points, and Edward Roberts had four points.

The Bulldogs are now 2-4, while the Panthers fall to 4-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 64, MULBERRY GROVE 27: McGivney jumped out to a big first quarter lead and didn't look back in giving new head coach Todd Strong his first-ever varsity win at the McGivney gym.

The Griffins led after one quarter 20-4, held a 35-14 lead at halftime, and took a 54-18 advantage after three quarters, outscoring the Aces 10-9 in the final quarter to take the win.

Darren Luchetti led the way for McGivney with 15 points, while Jacob Huber added 11.

The Griffins are now 1-5 for the season.

CALHOUN 56, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 49: Calhoun's Ben Eberlin went over the 1,000-point mark for his career in leading the Warriors to the road win over North Greene.

Calhoun led after one quarter 14-13, then extended it to 25-20 at halftime, then to 42-33 after three quarters, outscoring the Spartans 14-13 in the final period to take the win.

Eberlin scored 27 points in reaching the 1,000-point milestone, while Kaden Baalman, Chase Caselton and Brody Caselton all scored eight points, Bryce Eilerman had three points and Zach Quiller had two.

North Greene were led by Jacob Suttles' 17 points, while Michael Wilson had 16 points, Levi Ballard had eight points and both Taylor Gaige and Walker McMillan both had four points.

The Warriors are now 6-2, while the Spartans go to 1-6.

CONCORD TRIOPIA 68, CARROLLTON 53: Concord Triopia used a big third quarter to go on to the win at Carrollton.

The Trojans led all the way through, with leads of 17-14, 32-30 and 52-42 after each quarter, outscoring the Hawks 16-11 in the final period to win.

Ryan Snow led Triopia with 19 points, while Caden Moore added 16 points, Garrett Bell had 14, Grant Wisdom had nine points, Cordell Walker scored five points, Connor Musch had three points and Owen Bell had two points.

Carrollton was led by Max Arnett and Kyle Leonard, who had 17 points each, with Gus Coonrod adding nine points, Kaiden Breckon had six points and both Caleb Howard and Ethan Harrelson had two points each.

The Hawks are now 0-2 on the season.

BOWLIN

ALTON VARSITY BOYS DRAW WITH COLLINSVILLE, WHILE JV BOYS AND VARSITY GIRLS FALL: Alton's boys bowling team split a pair of matches with Collinsville, while the varsity girls team lost to the Kahoks at Bowl Haven Lanes.

The Redbirds and Collinsville ended in a 20-20 tie, but Alton will be credited with the win, as they were the home team for the meet. The Redbirds rolled a team score of 1,093 in the third and final game, and got a 622 series from Austin Rathgeb, while Ben Mitchell had a 621 set. Ethan Gardner led the Kahoks with a 739.

The JV boys dropped a 5-2 decision to Collinsville, with Ethan Riedesser leading the Redbirds with a 592 series, while Connor Hartman led the Kahoks with a 601 series.

The Kahok girls won over the Alton 38-2, with Bel Springman having the high series for the Redbirds at 422. Brandy Stewart led Collinsville with a 570 set.

The Redbirds host O'Fallon in a Wednesday meet, with the start time coming a 3 p.m.

MARQUETTE-SOUTHWESTERN BATTLE IN BOYS/GIRLS BOWLING

Marquette Catholic scored a 2631 to Southwestern's 2451 in a varsity boys bowling match on Tuesday.

William Roderfeld had a 570 for Marquette, followed by Hayden Sherman with a 562 for Marquette, then Grant Heinz, 565, Marc Tassinari with a 474 and Patrick Wemers with a 460. Clayton Dierking had a 599 for Southwestern, followed by Jordan Cottingham with a 509 for Southwestern. Bryce Anderson had a 480, Brodie Edwards had a 438, and Taylor Kenna 425.

Marquette Catholic's girls bowling team scored a 1707 to Southwestern's 1317.

Paige Masterson had a 373 for the Explorers, followed by Peyton Watsek with a 358, Kayla Pace with a 334, Ella Demere with a 315 and Baily Tweety with a 227 and Shelby Poole with a 100. Southwestern's Amelia Hines had a 320, followed by Kiley Baker with a 311, Karli Yotter had a 306, Blind had a 171 and Chiara Biciocchi had a 139.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be included in the Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup that day. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

