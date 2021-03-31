TUESDAY, MARCH 30, 2021 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, ROXANA 15-17: Marquette held the lead all the way through as the Explorers swept visiting Roxana at the Marquette Family Arena.

Olivia Ellebracht had four kills and a block for Marquette, while Rachel Heinz served up four points and an ace to go along with her six assists, Ellie Jacobs also served four points with an ace, Kristine Lauritzen had five kills, Emma Menke had two kills and a block, Kylie Murray had five points, two aces, four kills and three blocks, Grace Nicholson served up a single point, Nova Silliman served up seven points, Abby Williams came up with two kills and Allison Woolbright had seven points, two aces and 10 assists.

The Explorers are now 5-4, while the Shells go to 6-3.

COLLINSVILLE 19-25-25, ALTON 25-15-22: Collinsville rallied from a set down to take the next two sets and the match from visiting Alton at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Olivia Ducey had a big night for the Redbirds, with two points, an ace, four kills and 12 assists, Audrey Evola served up seven points, Naomi Fader had eight points and two aces, Taylor Freer came up with four points, a kill and 16 assists, Ashley Kiel served up three points and an ace, Renee Raglin had three kills, Taryn Wallace had seven kills, Alyssa Wisniewski had four kills and Brooke Wolff had four points, 10 kills and a block.

The Kahoks are now 1-4, while Alton drops to 5-7.

BOYS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 2, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 0: Treiton Park's brace (two goals) was the only scoring Carlinville would need as the Cavaliers took the three points at Lincolnwood.

Park scored in each half, while Zaiden Reese didn't make a save in recording the clean sheet for Carlinville.

The Cavvies are now 5-1-0, while the Lancers slip to 2-1-0.

TRIAD 4, JERSEY 2: Triad came back from a 2-1 halftime deficit to score three times as the Knights took all three points on the road at Jersey.

Eli Kraabel had a brace (two goals) for Triad, who also had strikes from Sam Beeman and Wyatt Suter. The Panthers got goals from Drake Goetten and Emilio Hernandez in the opening period.

Brayden Tonn had two saves in goal for the Knights, while Matthew Wargo had seven stops for Jersey.

Triad is now 8-2-0, while the Panthers fall to 4-4-1.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL

Alton 41, Champaign Central 20

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

MONDAY'S RESULT

East Alton-Wood River 6, Lebanon 2

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Roxana 0, Hillsboro 7

Carlyle 2, East Alton-Wood River 1

Carlinville 2, Raymond Lincolnwood 0

Civic Memorial 2, Mascoutah 2 (After Extra Time, Mascoutah wins in penalty shootout)

Freeburg 5, Valmeyer 0

Jersey 2, Triad 4

Collinsville 1, Edwardsville 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Belleville West 23-25-25, Belleville East 25-23-19

Edwardsville 25-25, East St. Louis 12-11

Marquette Catholic 25-25, Roxana 15-17

Collinsville 19-25-25, Alton 25-15-22

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

REGIONAL FINALS

WEST REGIONAL

(1) Gonzaga 85, (6) USC 66

EAST REGIONAL

(11) UCLA 51, (1) Michigan 49

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

REGIONAL FINALS

HEMISFAIR REGIONAL

(1) South Carolina 62, (6) Texas 34

ALAMO REGIONAL

(1) Stanford 78, (2) Louisville 63

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 QUALIFYING

UEFA QUALIFYING

GROUP STAGE

Azerbaijan 1, Serbia 2

Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0

Luxembourg 1, Portugal 3

Belgium 8, Belarus 0

Wales 1, Czech Republic 0

Turkey 3, Latvia 3

Gibralter 0, Netherlands 7

Montenegro 0, Norway 1

Croatia 3, Malta 0

Slovakia 2, Russia 1

CONCACAF QUALIFYING

SECOND ROUND --- GROUP STAGE

Guyana 4, Bahamas 0

Belize 5, Turks and Caicos Islands 0

St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3, British Virgin Islands 0

Grenada 1, US Virgin Islands 0

Barbados 1, Anguilla 0

Bermuda 5, Aruba 0

ASIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION QUALIFYING

SECOND ROUND --- GROUP STAGE

Mongolia 0, Japan 14

Saudi Arabia 5, Palestine 0

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will appear in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

