Tuesday Sports Roundup: Ellebracht, Heinz, Lauritzen Pace Explorers To Volleyball Win, Collinsville Beats Alton, Carlinville Soccer Wins
TUESDAY, MARCH 30, 2021 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, ROXANA 15-17: Marquette held the lead all the way through as the Explorers swept visiting Roxana at the Marquette Family Arena.
Olivia Ellebracht had four kills and a block for Marquette, while Rachel Heinz served up four points and an ace to go along with her six assists, Ellie Jacobs also served four points with an ace, Kristine Lauritzen had five kills, Emma Menke had two kills and a block, Kylie Murray had five points, two aces, four kills and three blocks, Grace Nicholson served up a single point, Nova Silliman served up seven points, Abby Williams came up with two kills and Allison Woolbright had seven points, two aces and 10 assists.
The Explorers are now 5-4, while the Shells go to 6-3.
COLLINSVILLE 19-25-25, ALTON 25-15-22: Collinsville rallied from a set down to take the next two sets and the match from visiting Alton at Vergil Fletcher Gym.
Olivia Ducey had a big night for the Redbirds, with two points, an ace, four kills and 12 assists, Audrey Evola served up seven points, Naomi Fader had eight points and two aces, Taylor Freer came up with four points, a kill and 16 assists, Ashley Kiel served up three points and an ace, Renee Raglin had three kills, Taryn Wallace had seven kills, Alyssa Wisniewski had four kills and Brooke Wolff had four points, 10 kills and a block.
The Kahoks are now 1-4, while Alton drops to 5-7.
BOYS SOCCER
CARLINVILLE 2, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 0: Treiton Park's brace (two goals) was the only scoring Carlinville would need as the Cavaliers took the three points at Lincolnwood.
Park scored in each half, while Zaiden Reese didn't make a save in recording the clean sheet for Carlinville.
The Cavvies are now 5-1-0, while the Lancers slip to 2-1-0.
TRIAD 4, JERSEY 2: Triad came back from a 2-1 halftime deficit to score three times as the Knights took all three points on the road at Jersey.
Eli Kraabel had a brace (two goals) for Triad, who also had strikes from Sam Beeman and Wyatt Suter. The Panthers got goals from Drake Goetten and Emilio Hernandez in the opening period.
Brayden Tonn had two saves in goal for the Knights, while Matthew Wargo had seven stops for Jersey.
Triad is now 8-2-0, while the Panthers fall to 4-4-1.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
FOOTBALL
Alton 41, Champaign Central 20
BOYS SOCCER
(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)
MONDAY'S RESULT
East Alton-Wood River 6, Lebanon 2
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Roxana 0, Hillsboro 7
Carlyle 2, East Alton-Wood River 1
Carlinville 2, Raymond Lincolnwood 0
Civic Memorial 2, Mascoutah 2 (After Extra Time, Mascoutah wins in penalty shootout)
Freeburg 5, Valmeyer 0
Jersey 2, Triad 4
Collinsville 1, Edwardsville 0
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville West 23-25-25, Belleville East 25-23-19
Edwardsville 25-25, East St. Louis 12-11
Marquette Catholic 25-25, Roxana 15-17
Collinsville 19-25-25, Alton 25-15-22
NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
REGIONAL FINALS
WEST REGIONAL
(1) Gonzaga 85, (6) USC 66
EAST REGIONAL
(11) UCLA 51, (1) Michigan 49
NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
REGIONAL FINALS
HEMISFAIR REGIONAL
(1) South Carolina 62, (6) Texas 34
ALAMO REGIONAL
(1) Stanford 78, (2) Louisville 63
FIFA WORLD SOCCER
(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)
FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 QUALIFYING
UEFA QUALIFYING
GROUP STAGE
Azerbaijan 1, Serbia 2
Cyprus 1, Slovenia 0
Luxembourg 1, Portugal 3
Belgium 8, Belarus 0
Wales 1, Czech Republic 0
Turkey 3, Latvia 3
Gibralter 0, Netherlands 7
Montenegro 0, Norway 1
Croatia 3, Malta 0
Slovakia 2, Russia 1
CONCACAF QUALIFYING
SECOND ROUND --- GROUP STAGE
Guyana 4, Bahamas 0
Belize 5, Turks and Caicos Islands 0
St. Vincent and the Grenadines 3, British Virgin Islands 0
Grenada 1, US Virgin Islands 0
Barbados 1, Anguilla 0
Bermuda 5, Aruba 0
ASIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION QUALIFYING
SECOND ROUND --- GROUP STAGE
Mongolia 0, Japan 14
Saudi Arabia 5, Palestine 0
