TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, COLLINSVILLE 12-13: Edwardsville led from start to finish in taking a two-set sweep of Collinsville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Kaitlyn Conway had six points and two assists for the Tigers, while Sydney Davis had six points and five kills, Claire Dunavin had four kills, Emma Garner had three points, an ace and 12 kills, Lexie Griffin had nine points and 24 assists, Sydney Harris had three kills and a block, Kloi Karban had three kills and a block, Gabby Saye had 12 kills and an assist and Maddie Vieth had 10 points, an ace and 12 assists.

The Tigers are now 15-4, while the Kahoks drop to 7-23.

ALTON 25-25, HAZELWOOD EAST 6-7: Alton jumped out quickly and led all the way in defeating visiting Hazelwood East at the Redbirds Nest.

Grace Carter had four points, two kills and a block for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola had 11 points and five aces, Taylor Freer had two points, a kill and 14 assists, Reese Plont came up with 12 points, four kills and an assist, Renee Raglin had four kills, Abbie Smith served up a point and an ace, Taryn Wallace had two kills and Alyssa Wisniewski had 10 points, three aces, four kills and an assist against the Spartans.

The Redbirds are now 10-9-2.

WATERLOO 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 7-13: Waterloo jumped out to a fast start in defeating CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at the Eagles' gym.

Lexi Biciocchi and Lauren Dunlap each had three kills for the Eagles, while Annabelle Reno had two and Maddie Brueckner had one. Breuckner also had nine assists, while Courtney Picklesimer had three blocks and Breuckner, Bella Thein and Reno had one each, Emily Williams and Thein each had an ace and Ella Middleton led with nine digs, while Williams had six, Breuckner had five, Toni Reynolds had two and Reno, Biciocchi and Dunlap each had one.

The Bulldogs are now 17-4, while CM goes to 20-6-1.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, JERSEY 18-12: Mascoutah also jumped to a quick lead and won over Jersey in another MVC matchup.

Kari Krueger had three kills and five digs for the Panthers, while Dani Long also had three kills, Kendal Davis had seven digs and Brooke Anderson had nine assists.

The Indians are now 22-5, while Jersey goes to 9-16.

ROXANA 25-18-25, CARLYLE 14-25-22: Roxana came back after Carlyle had tied the match with a second set win to take a tight third set and the win in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division match.

Laynie Gehrs had 10 kills for the Shells, while Destiny Vuylsteke had nine and Peyton Petit had eight, C.J. Ross had 32 assists, Kaylyn Dixon had 20 digs and Genna Pruitt had 18, Vuylsteke had five blocks, Kiley Crump served up 16 points, with Pruitt having 10 and Bailey Hill served up a pair of aces.



Roxana is now 11-12 for the season.

In another match on Tuesday, Faith Bible Christian School of Rosamond defeated Mississippi Valley Christian 25-19, 25-15.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL

QUARTON WINS INDIVIDUAL TITLE AS ROCHESTER WIN CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL, CAVVIES FOURTH, PIASA BIRDS SIXTH, BULLDOGS SEVENTH: Litchfield's Cameron Quarton won the individual title as Rochester won the Carlinville Invitational on Tuesday afternoon at Loveless Park.

The Rockets won the team title with 28 points, with Breese Mater Dei Catholic second with 59 points, the Purple Panthers were third with 80 points, the host Cavaliers came in fourth with 104 points, Lincoln was fifth with 107 points, Piasa Southwestern came in sixth with 187 points, Staunton was seventh with 192 points and Greenville came in eighth with 209 points.

Quarton was the individual winner with a time of 16:25,80, with Matt Dunn being Carlinville's top runner with a time of 18:43.52, Garrett Beuttell the top runner for Southwestern at 19:12.70 and Thomas Ogata leading the way for Staunton with a time of 20:02.36.

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, HIGHLAND 1: Parker Scottberg's brace (two goals) were enough for CM as the Eagles took the three points in a key Mississippi Valley Conference match at Highland

Bryce Davis and Brayden Zyung assisted on Scottberg's strikes, while Tommy Strubhart made four saves in goal for CM to gain the road win.

The Eagles are now 14-2-1, while the Bulldogs go to 6-13-1.

STAUNTON 9, VANDALIA 0: Matthew Sievers had a brace (two goals), while Cole Aberle, Troy Albertina, Jon Daugherty, Luke DeWitt, Grant Neuhaus, Adam Overby and Rhyse Rucker also found the back of the net as Staunton won at home over Vandalia in a South Central Conference match.

Aberle and Daugherty had three assists each, with DeWitt and Overby also assisting, and both Neuhaus and Ashton Copeland making one save each in sharing the clean sheet over the Vandals.

The Bulldogs are now 4-12-0 on the season.

CARLINVILLE 7, GREENVILLE 0: In another SCC matchup, Treiton Park had his fourth hat trick of the season to take his goal scoring total to 27, while Levi Yudinsky had a brace (two goals) and both Matt Dunn and Brody Harris also scored as Carlinville took the three points at home over Greenville.

Asher Barbre had three assists and both Park and Yudinsky also assisted, as Will Meyer made three saves in goal to record the cleans sheet against the Comets.

The Cavaliers are now 16-2-0 on the year.

TRIAD 1, MASCOUTAH 0: Tobey Suter's first half strike, assisted by Jake Ellis, stood up as Triad took control of the Mississippi Valley Conference race with their big road win at Mascoutah.

Brayden Tonn had two saves in goal for the Knights as he recorded the clean sheet.

Triad is now 16-0-1, while the Indians fall to 12-3-0.

In other games on the evening, O'Fallon defeated Edwardsville 4-2, Collinsville won over Alton 5-0, Columbia defeated Roxana 11-1, Waterloo won at Jersey 9-1 and Christian Academy of Greater St. Louis defeated Mississippi Valley Christian 8-0.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE INVITATIONAL

SIEBERT SISTERS GO ONE-TWO FOR ROCHESTER, BUT MATER DEI TAKES TEAM TITLE AT CARLINVILLE, SOUTHWESTERN COMES IN SIXTH: Rochester's Colleen and Brooke Siebert finished in the top two, but it was Breese Mater Dei Catholic who won the team title at the Carlinville Invitational on Tuesday at Loveless Park.

The Knights won the team championship with 37 points, edging out the Rockets, who had 41 points. Litchfield was third with 75 points, Gillespie was fourth with 104 points, Hillsboro came in fifth with 129 points and Piasa Southwestern was sixth with 137 points.

Colleen Siebert won the race at 19:23.08, with Brooke coming in second at 20:34.58. Staunton's Caidy Tuetken led her team with a time of 23:11.52, with Emily Lowis being Southwestern's top runner with a time of 24:22.64. Samantha Scott led the Cavaliers with a time of 27:00.05.

