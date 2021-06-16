TUESDAY, JUNE 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE WINS IWCOA REGIONAL, ALTON THIRD, 12 TIGERS, EIGHT REDBIRDS GO TO SECTIONAL: Edwardsville won the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Class 3A regional on Sunday afternoon at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center, with Alton placing third.

The Tigers had 215 points to win the regional, with Belleville West second at 155 points, the Redbirds were third at 132.5 points, Quincy was fourth with 89 points, Granite City came in fifth at 59 points, Collinsville was sixth with 33 points, O'Fallon was seventh at 30 points and Belleville East was eighth with 15 points.

The IWCOA is sponsoring this year's state tournament series after the IHSA decided not to sponsor it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advancing to this weekend's sectional meet at Milliken University in Decatur for the Tigers were Zeke Rhodes at 120 pounds, Connor Surtin at 126, Dylan Gvillo at 132, Jorden Johnson at 138, Drew Gvillo at 170, Olivia Coll at 106, Jack Summers at 113, Drew Landau at 145, Drew Mink at 152, Evan Holderer at 195, Mason Taylor at 285 and Stuart Lech at 220.

Going through for the Redbirds were Damian Jones, Joab Tobin, Lawson Bruce, Deontae Forest, Caleb Christner, Yaveion Freeman, Aaron Spangler and Shane Scott.

Meanwhile in Class 1A, Metro-East Lutheran advanced Elijah Schlessinger, Chad Gray and Ryker Miller from the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin regional to the Lawrenceville sectional this weekend. No information was available for the Class 2A regionals.

The sectional is set for Saturday, with the state meet set for Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield on June 26.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

IHSA SECTIONAL FINALS

In the IHSA boys volleyball sectional finals played on Tuesday, besides the Lockport-Edwardsville match, Frankfort Lincoln-Way East defeated Chicago Marist 26-24, 26-24, Northbrook Glenbrook North won over Glenview Glenbrook South 29-27, 25-11, it was Vernon Hills over Zion-Benton 25-15, 25-23, Chicago St. Rita Catholic won over Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 25-20, 25-21, state hosts Glen Ellyn Glenbard West got past Hinsdale Central 25-21, 25-16, Roselle Lake Park defeated Carol Stream Glenbard North 25-17, 25-16 and Oak Park-River Forest advanced by defeating Chicago Lane 23-25, 25-18, 25-23.

The state finals will be played at Glenbard West High this weekend.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA SUPERSECTIONALS

In the other supersectional matches played on Tuesday, both in Class 3A, Barrington defeated St. Charles East 1-0, while Libertyville won over Winnetka New Trier 1-0. Libertyville will play against O'Fallon on Friday evening in the second semifinal at 6:30 p.m.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

ALTON POST 126 5, IMPERIAL, MO. 2: Alton Post 126's junior Legion team won its second game in as many starts on Monday with a 5-2 win over Imperial, Mo. at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

The Junior Legionnaires took the lead with a run in the first and three more in the third, while Imperial scored a run in the fourth to make it 4-1. Alton scored once in the fifth while Imperial scored one in the seventh, but the Junior Legionnaires took the win.

Siatos had three hits for the Junior Legionnaires, while S. Slayden had a hit and two RBIs, Joe Webb and L. Bogard both had a hit and drove in a run each and I. Moore, R. Girth and T. Robinson all had hits.

Slayden pitched a complete game on the mound, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out six.



