TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 2, JERSEY 0: Camdon Neal and Tyler Wilson scored the goals that gave CM the three points in the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Jersey.

Reed Wallace and Lukus Zangori had the assists for the Eagles, while Devin Ambrose made three saves to record the clean sheet.

CM goes to 6-3-0, while the Panthers are now 2-3-1.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Jack Schwartz had a brace (two goals), while both Gavin Lankford and Drake Luebbert also scored to give Metro-East the win at EAWR.

Rodrigo Fuertes assisted twice for the Knights, while Gage Trendley had three saves in goal. The EAWR statistics were not available.

Metro-East is now 2-5-0, while the Oilers slipped to 3-5-0.

TRIAD 3, WATERLOO 2: Charlie Gentemann, Reid Hefferen and Cory Warren scored all three goals for Triad to offset Trent Glaenzer's brace (two goals) as the Knights stayed at 100 percent with a win at Waterloo.

Gibson Hunt and Lance Stauffer had assists for Triad, while Ty Kinzinger and Matt Spoijanic had assists for the Bulldogs. Courtlan Dellamano made two save in goal for the Knights, while Parker Lacroix stopped three shots for the Bulldogs.

Triad stays unbeaten at 8-0-0, while Waterloo goes to 7-2-0.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Roxana and Lebanon played to a 1-1 draw, Freeburg won over Father McGivney Catholic 2-1, Belleville Althoff Catholic won at Maryville Christian 7-0, Mascoutah got past Highland 1-0, Edwardsville defeated O'Fallon 1-0, Collinsville won over Alton 8-1 and in the Battle of Belleville Derby, Belleville West defeated Belleville East 2-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 27-25, CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 25-21: Marquette won a hard-fought and close two-set sweep over COR.

Lizzy Wills and Adira Bunn had four kills each for the TExplorers, while Brooke Rister served up six points and four aces, Arista Bunn had 10 assists, with Abby Taylor adding nine assists, Lily Covert had 17 digs and Makaila Irby added 14 digs.

Marquette is now 5-9, while the Silver Stallions go to 1-4.

