TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2021 SPORTS ROUNDUP

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 48, BREESE CENTRAL 34: New CM coach Mike Arbuthnot won his first game with the Eagles, as CM jumped to an early 12-2 lead and never looked back in winning their season opener at home against Breese Central.

Tori Standefer scored seven of the Eagles' opening 12 points in going on to a game-high 15 points, while Olivia Durbin added on 10 points, Miah Weems led the Cougars with eight points.

The Eagles are 1-0 to start the season, while Central is 0-1.

Two area games --- East St. Louis at Alton, and Edwardsville at O'Fallon --- were postponed due to a lack of available officials, and will be played tonight.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 68, HARDIN CALHOUN 41: Playing their first game without senior Corey Nelson, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice, Calhoun saw their three-game season opening winning streak end at Winchester West Central.

The Cougars led all the way through, having advantages of 24-11, 35-23 and 44-31 after each quarter, outscoring the Warriors 14-9 in the final period to take the win.

Ben Eberlin led Calhoun with 13 points, while Brody Caselton added 10 points, and both Kaden Baalman and Zach Quiller each had nine points.

The Warriors fall to 3-1 on the season, 0-1 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

BREESE CENTRAL 78, CIVIC MEMORIAL 40: Breese Central led all the way throughout in taking their game at home over CM.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Cougars led at each quarter break, holding advantages of 19-6, 36-17 and 67-30, and outscored the Eagles 11-10 in the final period to take the win.

Sam Buckley was CM's top scorer with 15 points, Logan Turbyfil had 13 on the night, D.J. Dutton and Sean Tyus both had three points, and Andrew Fonrodona, Trey Hall and Marcus Tuckson all had two points for the Eagles.

Central improves to 2-0, while the Eagles are 0-2.

BOWLING

ALTON VARSITY BOYS TIE, JUNIOR VARSITY LOSES, REDBIRD GIRLS FALL TO HIGHLAND: Alton's varsity boys bowling team finished in a tie with Highland, while the junior varsity boys and girls varsity lost to the Bulldogs in a match played in Highland on Tuesday.

The varsity boys team ended in a 20-20 tie with the Bulldogs, while the junior varsity lost 7-0, and the girls team fell to the Bulldogs 39-1.

Austin Rathgeb had the high series for the Redbird boys varsity with a 635 set, while the JV boys top bowler was Jake Brey, who had a 415 series. Clara Velloff led the Redbird girls with a 432 set.

The Redbirds host Belleville East in a meet Wednesday at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

MONDAY'S RESULT

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 71, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 41: Metro-East led from start to finish in taking their season opener at Hooks Gym over visiting McGivney

The Knights led at each quarter turn, holding edges of 19-10, 36-21 and 59-31 at the end of the first three quarters, then outscoring the Griffins in the final period 12-10 in going on to the win.

A.J. Smith led Metro-East with 20 points, while Zion Tucker had 19 points, DaMarkus Bean chipped in with 11 points, Luke Neath had nine points, and both Derrick Scott and Jeremiah Neal each had two points.

Jack Rodgers led McGivney with 15 points, while Andrew Dupy added seven points, Jacob Huber and Justin Wenos had six points each, Ashton Mersinger hit for three points, and Jacob Jones and Evan Schrage both had two points apiece.

The Knights start their season 1-0, while the Griffins fell to 0-3.

More like this: