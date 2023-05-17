TUESDAY, MAY 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT CARROLLTON

CARROLLTON 13, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Carrollton scored five runs in the first and third innings and three times in the second in going on to a 10-run rule win over Metro-East in the regional semifinal.

Megan Camden had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Sophie Pohlman had two hits and three RBIs, Hannah Uhles and Halle Webb both had two hits and two RBIs and Ella Stumpf, Lauren Walker and Daci Walls also had RBIs. Uhles also fanned three while in the circle.

Carrollton is now 22-8 and advances to Saturday's final against Nokomis, who defeated Father McGivney Catholic 8-7, while the Knights end their season at 3-18.

The Redskins are now 14-14, while the Griffins end their successful inaugural season at 7-20. The start time for the Nokomis-Carrollton final is 1 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

COLLINSVILLE 5, GRANITE CITY 1: After spotting Granite City a 1-0 lead in the first, Collinsville scored three runs in the third and two more in the fourth to take the win at Granite.

Faith Fairchild had two hits for the Kahoks, while Bailey Demick had a hit and two RBIs and Lilly Fuhener, Aubrey Mason and Marissa Thomas all had RBIs. Thomas also struck out seven while going all the way in the circle.

Jasmine Turner had four hits for the Warriors, while Christine Myers had a hit and the only RBI of the game and both Audrey Giles and Olivia Essington also had hits and Myers fanned two while in the circle.

Collinsville is now 6-20, while Granite falls to 6-23.

BASEBALL

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 4, MARION 3: Triad rallied from a 3-0 deficit to score twice in the two runs in the third and two more in the seventh to take the home win over Marion.

Hayden Bugger had three hits and a RBI for the Knights, while T.J Suter had a hit and two RBIs and Donny Becker also drove in a run. Nic Funk threw a complete game on the mound, striking out four.

Triad is now 23-10, while the Wildcats go to 18-15.

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, COLLINSVILLE 0: East scored seven times in the home half of the fourth inning to take a 10-run rule win over Collinsville at East's park.

Bryce Lemp had the only hit of the game for the Kahoks and also struck our four while on the mound, while Cole McClusky fanned two.

The Lancers are now 20-12, while the Kahoks go to 13-14.

CARBONDALE 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: After CM tied the game in the third, Carbondale scored a single run in the fourth and two runs in both the fifth and sixth to take the win at home.

Kale Hawk had a hit and the only RBI for the Eagles, with Jacob Flowers, Tyler Wills and Brayden Prott also had hits. Justin Banovs had seven strikeouts while on the mound.

The Terriers are now 12-16, while CM go to 11-16.

HIGHLAND 2, EFFINGHAM 1: Highland took a 1-0 lead and held it until the top of the sixth, when Effingham tied the game. The Bulldogs then scored in the bottom of the seventh to take the win at Glik Park.

Brayden Bircher and Landon Gunter had hits and RBIs for Highland, while Trent Clemons, Chase Knebel, Adam Munie and Deklan Riggs also had hits. Knebel also struck out six in pitching a complete game on the mound.

The Bulldogs are now 19-12, while the Flaming Hearts slip to 15-14.

BELLEVILLE WEST 5, ALTON 4: Alton scored once in the third, twice in the fourth and once in the sixth to take a 4-2 lead, but West scored three times in the top of the seventh to take the win at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Eli Lawrence hit a solo home run for the Redbirds for his only hit and RBI, while Jayden Diaz, Reid Murray, Austin Rathgeb and Will Weirich also had hits and Deon Harrington had a RBI. Alex Siatos went all the way on the mound, striking out five.

The Maroons are now 13-15, while Alton goes to 8-21.

SOFTBALL

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In matches played on Tuesday, Belleville East defeated Edwardsville 25-15, 25-18, Alton won over Collinsville 25-15, 35-37, 25-21, Granite City defeated Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-14, 25-22 and Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Metro-East Lutheran 25-12, 25-7.

