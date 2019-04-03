TUESDAY, APRIL 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ALTON 16-17, EAST ST. LOUIS 1-0: Four Alton pitchers combined to throw a double no-hitter over East St. Louis as the Redbirds swept a doubleheader at home on Tuesday.

In the first game, Alton scored nine times in the first to coast to a 16-1 win. Riley Philips was two-for-three with four RBIs to lead the Redbirds, while Caleb Noble had three RBIs and Robby Taul drove home two more.

Phillips struck out eight for Alton, while Wesley Laaker fanned three in the opener in getting the combined no-hitter.

In the nightcap, Alton scored all of its runs in the first three innings, scoring five in the first and six in both the second and third innings in going on to the sweep.

Dylan Lahue, Phillips and Tyler Steward were all two-for-three with Lahue driving home three runs and Phillips two. Leo Taul was one-for-four with four RBIs, and Laaker and Preston Schepers were both two-for-two with two RBIs.

Alex Gates and John Durrwachter combined on the no-hitter for Alton, with a combined five strikeouts.

The Redbirds are now 4-4, while the Flyers fall to 0-3.

JERSEY 4, BUNKER HILL 3: Jersey rallied from a 3-0 deficit at Bunker Hill to score a run in the seventh and pull out the win.

John Collins and Quinn Snider were both two-for-three for the Panthers, with Snider having three RBIs and Collins one. Tucker Shalley, Ethan Snider and Zeke Waltz had the other hits for Jersey.

Evan Morris was three-for-three with an RBI for the Minutemen, while Devon Ralston went two-for-three with an RBI. Braden Morris also went two-for-three for Bunker Hill.

Blake Rudolph allowed seven hits and struck out three for the Panthers, while Jacob Weidner gave up eight hits and fanned one for the Minutemen.

Jersey goes to 6-3, while Bunker Hill is now 0-2.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 12, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8: Gibault scored once in the sixth and three more times in the seventh to take the win at McGivney.

Matthew Gierer was three-for-five with two RBIs for the Griffins, while Frank McClimans was two-for-five with an RBI. Luke Winson went two-for-three with two RBIs,

Eric Schreder was two-for-three with four RBIs for the Hawks, while Ian Metcalf was two-for-four with two RBIs on the day. Mitch Nolan also went two-for-two.

Nolan struck out three for Gibault, while Cameron Kinchloe and Max Kostelic both fanned two.

The Hawks improve to 9-1, while McGivney is now 3-5.

BELLEVILLE EAST 7, COLLINSVILLE 4: Evan Gray went three-for-four with four RBIs, while Zechariah Georgian hit a two-run homer as Belleville East won at Fletcher Field over Collinsville.

Sam Phelps had two hits for the Kahoks, while Devon Bovinett had three RBIs.

Gray gave up two hits while fanning eight for the Lancers. Bovinett struck out seven for the Kahoks.

East goes to 7-3, while Collinsville is now 6-3.

NOKOMIS 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Gage Booten had two hits while Jacob Cress had the only other hit for EAWR in their loss to Nokomis on the road.

The Redskins scored five runs in the fourth inning to pull away at the end.

Jared Liley and Zach Gibbs each had a strikeout on the mound for the Oilers.

EAWR falls to 2-11 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, GREENVILLE 4: CM scored three times in the sixth and seventh innings, then held on as Greenville scored four in the bottom of the seventh to get the road win.

Gavin Lyday, Chandler Powell, Zach Vaughn and Nick Walker all went two-for-four for the Eagles, with Lyday and Vaughn each driving home two. Bryce Zupan and Powell had the other RBIs for CM.

Keaton Loewen allowed four hits and struck out five, while Powell gave up four hits and fanned three.

The Eagles are now 6-4 on the season, while the Comets drop to 4-3.

VALMEYER 17, LEBANON 0: A nine-run fifth inning was the big highlight of the day for Valmeyer as they went on to win over Lebanon.

Jacob Rowold had four RBIs on the day for the Pirates, while Logan Seidler was two-for-three with three RBIs and Philip Reinhardt three-for-four with two RBIs.

Seidler didn’t allow a hit while striking out five. Jordan McSchooler allowed one hit and fanned one.

Valmeyer goes to 7-5 on the season, while the Greyhounds are now 0-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2: Kara Crutchley’s double brace (four goals) was all the scoring for EAWR as they took all three points on the road at Metro-East.

Lindzey Morrison made eight saves in goal for the Oilers.

EAWR is now 2-5-0 on the year, while the Knights fall to 0-7-0.

TRIAD 2, WATERLOO 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Triad’s Katie Rogers and Waterloo’s Ali Scace’s second-half strikes cancelled each other out as the Knights went on to win in a penalty shootout after extra time.

Reagan Chigas had two saves for Triad, while Abbey Counts made one. Ella Bockhorn had nine saves for the Bulldogs.

The Knights are now 8-3-0, while Waterloo falls to 6-3-2.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Abigail Porter drove home the only run of the game in the sixth as Marquette nipped CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Taylor Whitehead followed up a 16-strikeout performance on Monday by fanning 17 Eagle batters, while also having a base hit of her own. Porter, Makensie Card, Jada Johnson and Murphy Youngblood all had the other hits for the Explorers.

Kate Griffith and Kelbie Zupan had the Eagles’ only hits on the day, as Gracie Braun allowed only four hits while striking out two.

Marquette improves to 7-1, while CM is now 4-5.

CARROLLTON 9, PLEASANT HILL 2: Carrollton scored three in the second inning and four more in the fifth in going on to the win over Pleasant Hill

Katie Hendricks was two-for-three with three RBIs for the Hawks, while Kennedy Ruyle and Lucy Powell both drove home two. Layna Mullink and Grace Sturgeon both had two hits.

Kaci Riddle and Kaylee Smith both were two-for-three for the Wolves, while Riddle and Macie Lanter had the RBIs on the day.

Marley Mullink went all the way for Carrollton, giving up four hits while striking out eight. Riddle also went the distance for Pleasant Hill, fanning two.

ALTON 16, BELLEVILLE EAST 11: Tami Wong drove home four runs for Alton, while Emma Kiger had three hits and three RBIs, Lynna Fischer two hits and three RBIs, and Ashlyn Betz and Shelby Kulp both had two RBIs as the Redbirds outlasted East at home.

Abby Gray had two hits and four RBIs for the Lancers, while Kylee Crowder, Taylor Sparks and Lexi Williams also had two hits on the day.

Kiger allowed two hits while striking out two to earn the win for Alton, while Stephanie Bigham also struck out two for East.

The Redbirds advance to 7-2, while the Lancers fall to 3-7.

O’FALLON 10, COLLINSVILLE 0: Hayley Juenger allowed only two hits while striking out four, and Grace Dumstorff was three-for-three with three RBIs, and Austin Vickery had two RBIs as O’Fallon won at home over Collinsville.

Riley Simpson and Darby Tarrant had the only Kahok hits, while Kandra Butcher struck out two on the day.

The Panthers are now 10-1, while Collinsville falls to 3-6.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 7, NOKOMIS 6: Tahani Franklin’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh gave EAWR a dramatic win at home over Nokomis.

Franklin was three-for-four with two RBIs, including the game winner, while Caitln LeMond and Kate Booten were both two-for-three with an RBI each, and Kayla Aligholi, Dekota Weldon and Taylor Murray had the other RBIs for the Oilers.

Macy Flanigan pitched another complete game, allowing eight hits while striking out 10 Redskin batters on the day.

HARDIN CALHOUN 13, ROXANA 4: Calhoun scored five runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to win going away at Roxana.

Sydney Baalman had four hits and five RBIs for the Warriors, Lucy Kallal, Hope Wilschetz and Autumn Brannan all had three hits, and Sophie Lorton drove home three runs for Calhoun.

Kiley Winfree and Olivia Stangler were both two-for-three for the Shells, with Stangler having three RBIs and Abigail Stahlhut had the other RBI.

Baalman had another solid pitching performance, striking out 16.

PITTSFIELD 15, BRUSSELS 1: A 10-run first inning set the tone for the game as Pittsfield won at home over Brussels.

Mary Vogel had two hits for the Raiders, while Sylvia Baalman had a base hit and RBI and Logan Jacobs had the only other hit.

Maggie Weir had two hits and two RBIs for the Saukees, who also had RBIs from Kameron Smithers, Adelyn Cox and Audrey White.

White allowed four hits and struck out three, while Brussels hurler Jackie Rose fanned four.

