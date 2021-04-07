TUESDAY, APRIL 6 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

QUARTERFINALS

O'FALLON 25-25, ALTON 11-10: O'Fallon led all the way through in their two-set sweep of Alton in the quarterfinals of the Southwestern Conference Tournament at the OTHS Panther Dome.

Olivia Ducey had a points, a kill and an assist for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola served up two points, Taylor Freer had a block, Addison McCarty served up a points, Renee Raglin had two kills and a block, Taryn Wallace had two kills, Alyssa Wisniewski had a kill and a block and Brooke Wolff had two kills and a block.

The Panthers are now 6-3 and advance to a semifinal match against Belleville West, while the Redbirds were eliminated with a 6-9 record.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, BUNKER HILL 14-14: Metro-East kept pace with the leaders in the Prairie State Conference with a two-set sweep at Hooks Gym.

Morgan Ashauer served up eight points with four aces, a kill and four assists for the Knights, while Peyton Ashauer had an assist, Allsion Biver served up five points and an ace, Sophia Bold had eight points and eight assists, Sarah Henke had a block, Anne Kienle had both a point and an ace to go along with six kills, Chloe Langerdorf served up five points with both an ace and an assist, Caitlin Reynolds had eight points, three aces, seven kills, a block and an assist, Vivienne Runnalls had two kills and Melanie Wilson came up with a block.

Metro-East is now 3-4 on the year, while the Minutemaids fall to 0-3.

BOYS SOCCER

HIGHLAND 1 CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Cameron Mortland's second half strike was the only goal of the match as Highland won over CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference game at Glik Park.

Luke Steib had three saves in goal in recording the clean sheet for the Bulldogs.

Highland is now 2-4-1, while the Eagles are 8-3-0.

STAUNTON 1, PANA 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Drake Rantanen's strike int he second half of extra time was the difference as Staunton won their South Central Conference match at home over Pana.

Matthew Sievers assisted on the goal, while Max Fairman had six saves to record the clean sheet against the Panthers.

The Bulldogs improve to 3-4-1 on the year.

TRIAD 4, MASCOUTAH 1: Trent Cissel, Eli Kraabel, Kyle Langenstein and Tanner Vosholler all had goals as Triad defeated Mascoutah 4-1 at Triad's park.

The Knights struck three times in the opening period, while David DuPont made one save in getting the three points.

Triad is now 11-2-0 for the year, while the Indians fall to 8-2-2.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Highland 1, Civic Memorial 0

Roxana 6, Vandalia 1

Staunton 1, Pana 0 (After Extra Time)

Jersey 1, Waterloo 2 (After Extra Time)

Triad 4, Mascoutah 1

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 1, Father McGivney Catholic 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

QUARTERFINALS

O'Fallon 25-25, Alton 11-10

Belleville East 23-25-25, Collinsville 25-22-20

Belleville West 25-25, East St. Louis 11-3

(NOTE: Top-seeded Edwardsville will host Belleville East in a semifinal match Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at Lucco-Jackson Gym.)

OTHER MATCHES

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Granite City 11-5

Marquette Catholic 25-25, East Alton-Wood River 19-17

Metro-East Lutheran 25-25, Bunker Hill 14-14

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 4, Miami Marlins 2

EUROPEAN SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE --- QUARTERFINALS

FIRST LEG

(NOTES: All series are two games, home-and-home, total goals. If aggregate score is tied at the end of the second leg, the team scoring the most away goals wins the series and advances. If aggregate score and away goals are tied, 30 minutes Extra Time is played, with a Penalty Shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first in all scorelines.)

Real Madrid CF (Spain) 3, Liverpool FC (England) 1 (Aggregate score: Real Madrid 3, Liverpool 1. Away goals: Real Madrid 0, Liverpool 1)

Manchester City FC (England) 2, Borussia BVB Dortmund (Germany) 1 (Aggregate score: Man City 2, Dortmund 1. Away goals: Man City 0, Dortmund 11.)

