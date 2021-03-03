BOWLING

O'FALLON SWEEPS ALTON IN MEET, BUT BOYS TEAM WINS OVER EDWARDSVILLE, EDWARDSVILLE GIRLS TOP REDBIRDS: Alton's bowling teams dropped five of six matches in two meets held on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday O'Fallon won all three matches over the Redbirds, with the Panthers winning the boys varsity match 39-1, the boys junior varsity taking a 7-0 decision, and the girls team taking their match over Alton 39-1.

Grant Haegle led the Redbirds with a 542 series, including a high game of 198, while Austin Rathgeb came up with a 454 series, with a high game of 190. Ethan Riedassar led the Redbird JV with a 454 series, with a high game of 171, with Ryan Cook having a 433 set and a high game of 165. Bel Springman led the girls with a 433 series, with a high game of 156, while Jaclynn Dierking had a 357 series and a high game of 146.

On Tuesday, the Alton varsity boys won their match over Edwardsville 26.5-13.5, while the JV boys lost to the Tigers 5-2 and the varsity girls fell to Edwardsville 39-1.

Jackson Budwell led the Tigers varsity with a 649 series, with a high game of 247, while James Zugmeier had a 565 set and a 173 high game. The Redbirds were led by Roman Cross, who had a 615 series and a high game of 234. with Eric Spond throwing a 597 series and a 234 high game. In the junior varsity match, David Carter had a 525 series, with a 190 high game, and Jake Brey had a 505 set, including a high game of 197. Carter McFarland led Edwardsville with a 550 series, with a high game of 218, while Garth Gibbs had a 518 series and a high game of 180. Springman again led the Redbird girls team with a 498 series and a 178 high game, with Sonya Gill having a 329 set and a high game of 121. Charlotte Page led the Tigers with a 526 series and an 181 high game.

The Redbirds travel to Belleville East for a meet on Thursday at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights.

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 73, PLEASANT HILL 46: Calhoun raced out to an early lead, and held the advantage all four quarters for the win in the Warriors' Senior Night game.

Calhoun led at each break 17-12, 31-22 and 51-33, outscoring the Wolves 22-12 in the final quarter.

Ben Eberlin led the way for the Warriors with 23 points, while Zack Quiller added 16 points, Bryce Eilerman had 10 points, Kaden Baalman and Chase Ralston had nine points each, and Nick Baalman, Zack Grimes and Corey Nelson all had two points apiece.

Calhoun upped its record to 8-4.

BUNKER HILL 60, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 49: McGivney had three players in double figures, but it was Bunker Hill who came out on top in a game played at Hlafka Hall.

The two sides were tied after one quarter 10-10, but the Griffins went out to a 21-19 lead at halftime. The Minutemen stormed to a 42-30 lead after three quarters, then outscored McGivney 19-18 in the final term to go on to the win.

Jack Rodgers led the Griffins with 16 points, with Darren Luchetti adding 12, Ryker Keller had 11 points, Jacob Huber hit for seven points, and Dominic Vanderiet had a single point.

Bunker Hill is now 5-3, while McGivney goes to 1-9.

MASCOUTAH 65, JERSEY 41: Mascoutah went out to a big halftime lead in going on to the Mississippi Valley Conference win at home over Jersey.

The Indians led all the way through, having quarter leads of 12-5, 32-18 and 48-27, outscoring the Panthers in the final quarter 17-14.

Sam Larner led Jersey with 15 points, while C.J. Brunaugh had six points, Trenton Decker, Andrew Kribs and Ian Sullivan all had five points, Logan Schultz had three points and Cole Spencer scored two points.

Mascoutah remained undefeated at 11-0, while the Panthers slipped to 4-7.

HILLSBORO 60, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 36: Hillsboro raced out to a big first quarter lead and went on to defeat visiting Southwestern in a South Central Conference matchup.

The Hilltoppers held leads of 20-6, 34-16 and 52-26 after each quarter, but the Piasa Birds outscored Hillsboro in the final quarter 10-8.

Carson Cooley led Southwestern with nine points, while Charlie Darr had seven, Hank Bouillon scored six points, Brady Salzman had five points, Collin Robinson had three points, and Quinton Strohbeck, Lane Gage and David Watkins all had two points each.

The Hilltoppers are now 11-0, while the Birds fall to 3-8.

RED BUD 52, VALMEYER 49: Valmeyer rallied from an eight point third quarter deficit, but fell short as Red Bud won at Valmeyer's gym.

The Musketeers held a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter, saw it cut to 24-23 at halftime, then extended it to 39-31 at the end of the third. The Pirates outscored Red Bud in the final quarter 18-13, but the Musketeers won the day.

Max Diewald led Red Bud with 11 points, with Nic Fehr and Mason Ferrell both adding eight points, Logan Cathell and Parker Van Dorn had seven points each, Easton Lucht scored five points, and Wyatt Cowell and Devin Hall each scored three points.

Harry Miller led Valmeyer with 17 points, while Jacob Rowold chipped in 13 points, Nathan Touchette scored eight points, Jordan McSchooler had five points, Henry Weber contributed four points and Conor Greer had two points.

The Musketeers are now 7-3, while the Pirates go to 6-3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 39, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 27: Metro-East went out to an early lead and held it throughout the game in going on to the win at EAWR Memorial Gym/Chick Summers Home Court.

The Knights led after the three quarter breaks 15-7, 23-11 and 29-18, outscoring the Oilers 10-9 in the final period.

Emma Daniel led Metro-East with 16 points, while Caitlin Reynolds added 10 points, Peyton Ashauer had eight points, Emma Ashauer came up with three points and Alayna Hatcher scored two points.

The Knights are now 3-4, while the Oilers fall to 2-9.

JERSEY 73, MASCOUTAH 60: In a high-scoring affair, Jersey jumped to a first quarter lead, and held it throughout in gaining a Mississippi Valley Conference win at Havens Gym.

The Panthers held leads of 22-17, 42-28 and 56-43 after each quarter, with the fourth quarter ending up tied 17-17.

Chloe White led Jersey with 27 points, with Boston Talley adding 17, Sally Hudson had 12 points, Ryleigh Jones eight, Tessa Crawford scored seven points and Grace Myers had two points.

Katie Schneider had 20 points for the Indians, with Sophia Loden scoring 12 points, Casey Packlerr and Maya Singletary had 11 points apiece, Annie Beck scored four points and Alysia Whiteside had two points.

The Panthers are now 7-3, while Mascoutah is now 2-8.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 50, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 27: After a close first quarter, Marquette held Gibault in single digit scoring in the final three quarters in pulling away for the road win.

The Explorers led after the first quarter 13-12, then 21-18 at halftime and 39-20 after three periods, outscoring the Hawks in the final term 13-7.

Abby Williams led Marquette with 17 points, while Hayley Porter had 10 points, Nia Ballinger scored nine points, Jillian Nelson had five points and both Laura Hewitt and Hayley Williams had two points each.

Maddie Davis led Gibault with eight points, with Kailynne Small hitting for five points, Bri Baldridge had four points, Melissa Bernal and Emma Blaskiewicz had three points each and Alyssa Grither and Sarah Ann Steibel had two points apiece.

HIGHLAND 53, TRIAD 19: Highland went out to a big first quarter lead and didn't look back in taking the MVC win at Rich Mason Gym.

The Bulldogs held quarter leads of 17-5, 32-11 and 42-13, then outscored the Knights in the fourth quarter 11-6.

Bella LaPorta led Highland with 13 points, Grace Wilke added 12 points, Abby Huelsmann came up with 10 points, both Kirsten Taylor and Liv Wilke had six points each and Taylor Kesner, Krista Rittenhouse and Emma Warner all had two points apiece.

Triad was led by Avery Bohnenstiehl and Sami Hartoin, who both had six points each, while Alyssa Powell scored four points and Reagan Chigas had three points.

The Bulldogs are now 7-2, while the Knights drop to 5-3.

