SOFTBALL

ROXANA 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Roxana came from behind to put four runs up in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take the win over EAWR at Roxana City Park.

Lilli Ray led the Shells with three hits and two RBIs, while Ridley Allen had two hits and a RBI, Ava Cherry came up with a pair of hits, Brie Griffin had a hit and drove in two runs, Calista Stahlhut hit a solo homer for her only hit and RBI, Kennedi Robien also had a hit and RBI and Keersten Murphy had a hit.

Chloe Driver had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Oilers, while Haley Pratt had two hits and two RBIs and Carney Adams, Jordan Ealey, Avery Gilliam, Jayde Kassler and Lily Tretter all had hits.

Both pitchers went all the way in the circle, with Stahlhut striking out nine and Ealey fanning four.

Roxana is now 4-5, while EAWR goes to 3-6.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 7, TRIAD 3: Mater Dei scored four runs in the first and three more in the fourth as Mater Dei remain undefeated with the win at Triad's park.

Andie Green, Delaney Hess, Sam Jarman and Chloe Seger all had two hits each for Triad, while Phoebe Feldman and Logan Looby both drove home runs.

Hess went all the way in the circle, striking out one.

Mater Dei goes to 9-0, while Triad is now 3-4.

PLAINFIELD NORTH 7, HIGHLAND 0: Plainfield North, on a spring break trip to southern Illinois, scored twice in the first and five more in the second to take the win at Highland.

Karli Dant and Abby Schultz each had two hits for the Bulldogs, while Maggie Grohmann, Sophie Parkerson and Maddie Trauernicht also had hits.

Kaitlyn Wilson struck out six for Highland while in the circle.

The Tigers are now 4-3, while the Bulldogs go to 1-4-1.

In another game on Tuesday, Belleville West won at Granite City 23-9.

BASEBALL

VALMEYER 5, STEELEVILLE 4: Valmeyer broke a tie with a run in the bottom of the fifth and it would prove to be the winner as the Pirates took a home win over Steeleville.

Aiden Brewer, Jake Coats and Landon Roy all had hits and RBIs for Valmeyer, while Jacob Brown, Elijah Miller, Chase Snyder and Ripken Voelker also had hits.

Luke Blackwell struck out eight while on the mound for the Pirates, while Miller fanned one.

Valmeyer is now 3-5, while the Warriors fall to 0-3.

GREENVILLE 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 8: Greenville scored five times in the first and fifth innings, while CM plated six runs in the fourth, but fell short as the Comets won on their home field.

Bryar Arview had a home run among his two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, with both Jacob Flowers and August Frankford also having two hits and two RBIs, Noah Petersen came up with a pair of hits and Kale Hawk, Trent Heflin and Josh Teems also had hits.

Justin Banovs had the only three strikeouts on the mound for CM.

Greenville is now 4-3, while the Eagles go to 4-5.

In other games played on Tuesday, Mascoutah defeated Marquette Catholic 11-0 and Jersey won at Hillsboro 12-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, JERSEY 0: Abrianna Garrett had another double brace (four goals), while Belle Brousseau, Eliza Donaldson, Lillian McGuiggan and Aubree Wallace also scored as CM took the Mississippi Valley Conference win at Jersey.

Wallace also had three assists for the Eagles, with Garrett, Brooke Harris, Avery Huddleston and Aubrey Voyles also getting assists.

Sydney Moore had three saves in goal to pick up another clean sheet for CM, while Lauren Lyons had 15 saves for the Panthers and Meredith Schroeder had two saves.

The Eagles are now 7-2-0, while Jersey drops to 5-3-1.

CARLINVILLE 5, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 0: Jordyn Loveless hit for a brace (two goals), while Jessica Strubbe, Emilie Wendling and Evee Whitler also scored as Carlinville took the three points at North Mac.

Wendling had two assists for the Cavaliers, with Loveless, Lanna Vanderpoel and Marlee Whitler also assisting, while Savanna Siglock had two saves in goal to record another clean sheet.

Carlinville is now 6-2-0, while the Panthers go to 1-8-0.

WATERLOO 1, TRIAD 0: Megan Jung's first half strike, assisted by Teagan Nodorft, was the only goal of the game as Waterloo won at home over Triad.

Lexi Stephens had seven saves in goal for the Bulldogs' clean sheet, while Tavey Duncan had six saves for the Knights.

Waterloo in now 6-1-1, while Triad goes to 3-5-0.

In another match played on Tuesday, Freeburg won at East Alton-Wood River 12-0.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In boys volleyball matches played on Tuesday, Father McGivney Catholic won at home over Waterloo Gibault Catholic 25-6, 25-15, while Marquette Catholic lost to Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-10, 25-9 and O'Fallon won over visiting Alton 25-15, 25-15.

BOYS TENNIS

In the only locally scheduled meet played on Tuesday at Metro-East Lutheran, the Knights won over Granite City 9-0.

