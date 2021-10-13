TUESDAY, OCTOBER 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS --- CLASS 1A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT GREENVILLE

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 7, STAUNTON 0: Jan Zakovsky had a brace (two goals), while Landon Albers, Leo Bozelli, Cade Kramer, Quin Rackers and Hall Triplett also scored as Mater Dei eliminated Staunton in the semifinals of the Greenville regional.

Rackers also had three assists, while Albers, Bozelli, Lance Goebel and Zakovsky also assisted, and Andrew Weir recorded the clean sheet for the Knights. Grant Neuhaus had 14 saves for the Bulldogs.

Mater Dei is now 14-5-2, while Staunton ends its season 6-13-0.

In the other semifinal, Father McGivney Catholic defeated East Alton-Wood River 9-0, and advances to play Mater Dei in the final on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. The Griffins are now 5-13-1, while the Oilers conclude their season 4-8-0.

AT BREESE CENTRAL

BREESE CENTRAL 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: The host Cougars jumped out to a 5-0 halftime lead and went on to defeat Metro-East in the semifinals of the Central regional.

The Cougars are now 8-7-0 and move on to the final on Friday, while the Knights were eliminated with a 3-8-0 record.

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Jake Stewart had a brace (two goals), while Gibson Hunt and Roger Weber also scored as Triad won at home over CM in the Mississippi Valley Conference match at Triad.

Jake Reynolds, Porter Reynolds, Stewart and Weber all had assists, while David DuPont had four saves in goal to record the clean sheet.

The Knights are now 18-0-1, while the Eagles fall to 17-3-1.

COLLINSVILLE 3, O'FALLON 1: Adam Reiniger's brace (two goals) and Jimmy Crowder's goal from the penalty spot were enough to give Collinsville the win and the outright Southwestern Conference championship over O'Fallon at Kahok Stadium.

Jake Schildknecht scored for the Panthers, while Jackson Parill got the win in goal for the Kahoks. and Ben Nickel had 10 save in goal for O'Fallon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Collinsville is now 16-3-2, while the Panthers go to 11-6-0.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF GREATER ST. LOUIS 5, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 2: Cameron Golike and Drew Gaworski both found the back of the net as MVCS lost at home to Christian Academy. Jentzen Felt had an assist for the Warriors in the match.

MVCS is now 0-12-0, and play against Eagle Ridge Christian in the quarterfinals of the Mid-American Conference tournament Thursday afternoon at Maryville Christian.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HIGHLAND 21-25-25, JERSEY 25-21-13: Highland rallied from a set down to take a hard-fought three-set win over Jersey at Havens Gym.

Brooke Anderson had two aces, 22 assists and three digs for the Panthers, while Carly Daniels had nine kills, an assist and two digs, Dani Long had two aces, seven kills, a block and two digs and Kendal Davis had 10 digs.

The Bulldogs are now 13-9 for the season, while the Panthers are now 9-18.

EDWARDSVILLE 25-25, ALTON 15-9: Edwardsville was in control from start to finish as the Tigers won their Southwestern Conference match at the Redbirds Nest.

Megan Knobeloch had five points and 12 assists for the Tigers, while Vyla Hupp had six kills, Gabby Saye came up with nine kills, Emma Garner had six kills and nine digs and Lexie Griffin had six points and five assists.

Grace Carter had three points, an ace, two kills and a block for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola served up three points, Taylor Freer had a point and 13 assists, Reese Plont had five kills, Renee Raglin had three kills and a block, Abbie Smith served up two points and Alyssa Wisniewski had three kills and a block.

Edwardsville is now 22-5, while the Redbirds are now 10-11-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 28-18-25, TRIAD 26-25-21: CM took the first set, and rallied back from dropping the second set to take a close match over Triad at Rich Mason Gym.

Annabelle Reno led the Eagles with 10 kills, while Lauren Dunlap had seven, Meredith Brueckner came up with five, Mya Tuckson and Camryn Gehrs had three each and Maddie Brueckner, Ella Middleton, Kaitlyn Rider and Courtney Picklesimer had one each. Maddie Brueckner had 27 assists, while Middleton had two and both Gehrs and Bella Kallal had one each, Picklesimer had three blocks, with Meredith Brueckner and Dunlap having one each, Middleton served up three aces, with Dunlap and Maddie Brueckner having two each and Emily Williams had one. Middleton came up with 21 digs, while Toni Reynolds had 12, Maddie Brueckner had eight, Williams came up with seven, Rider had two and Reno, Dunlap, Meredith Brueckner and Kallal all had one each.

The Eagles are now 22-6-1, while the Knights fall to 14-12.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16-15: Gibault led all the way through in gaining a two-set win over Marquette at the Hawks' gym.

Abby Williams had three kills, an ace and six digs for the Explorers, while Olivia Ellebracht had two kills, Allison Woolbright came up with four points, an ace and three assists and Rose Brangenberg had five assists.

Gibault is now 14-14, while Marquette goes to 22-7-2.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, THE FULTON SCHOOL 12-15: MVCS led from start to finish in the first of a tri-match between the Warriors, Providence Christian of St. Louis and the host Fulton School in St. Albans, Mo.

Anna Gaworski had seven assists and four kills for the Warriors, while McKinzie Wright had 12 digs and two aces and Kristen Vaughn also served up a pair of aces.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 25-25, PROVIDENCE CHRISTIAN 11-5: MVCS gained a sweep of the two matches on Tuesday with a two-set win over Providence.

Gaworski had five assists and three kills, while Sarah Markell came up with 10 digs and three kills and Wright served up three aces.

The Warriors are now 5-13 on the year, and host both Westfair Christian and Rosamond Christian in a tri-match on Thursday.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: