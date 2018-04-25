ROXANA 7, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Emma and Macie Lucas each had hat tricks as Roxana defeated Piasa Southwestern 7-2 on the road Tuesday; the Shells went to 10-2-3 on the year, while the Birds fell to 7-3-3.

Mykala Rosales had the other Shell goal; Trinity Swift had the Birds' two goals.

GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, GILLESPIE 0: Emma Anslem, Madelyn Smith and Kaya Thies each goaled as Marquette Catholic blanked Gillespie 3-0 at Gordon Moore Park Tuesday; the Explorers went to 11-6-1 on the year while the Miners fell to 0-14-1.

Lauren Fischer recorded the clean sheet for the Explorers, who next meet Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 3, DECATUR LUTHERAN 1: Rebecca Lange had a brace (two goals) as Metro East Lutheran defeated Decatur Lutheran 3-1 in Decatur Tuesday for the Knights' first win of the season; MEL now stands at 1-11-0.

Reagan Guerra had the other goal for MEL on the day; Emma Daniels recorded the clean sheet for the Knights, who next meet Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at home

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, BUNKER HILL 3: Marquette Catholic scored four times in the top of the sixth to take the lead and went on to defeat Bunker Hill 8-3 in Bunker Hill Tuesday; the Explorers improved to 13-5 on the season with the win.

Jayce Maag led Marquette with a 3-for-4 day with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, with Matt Lehr 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Jed Eggering 1-for-4 with a double, RBI and two run scored to highlight Marquette's attack; B. Morris was 1-for-3 with a double and run scored for the Minutemen, with Weider going 2-for-3 with an RBI and Sellars 1-for-3 with two RBIs on the day.

Jack Warren struck out nine in getting the win, while Weider struck out seven but took the loss; the Explorers next meet Williamsville on the road at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

EDWARDSVILLE 7, COLLINSVILLE 6 (9 INNINGS): A run in the top of the ninth gave Edwardsville a 7-6 win over Collinsville in a Southwestern Conference game at Woodland Park/Arthur Fletcher Field Tuesday; the Tigers went to 14-7 overall, 5-3 in the SWC, while the Kahoks fell to 13-6 and 5-3.

Dalton Wallace went 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Tigers, with Drake Westcott 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Blake Burris 2-for-5 with an RBI, Josh Ohl 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Cole Hampton 1-for-2 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored to highlight Edwardsville's day. Matthew Boyer got the win, striking out two for Edwardsville.

The Tigers next meet up with Granite City at Babe Champion Field in Granite City at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Civic Memorial at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Tom Pile Field.

GRANITE CITY 11, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (5 INNINGS): Granite City scored eight times in the fifth to short-game East St. Louis 11-0 at JJK Center Tuesday; the Warriors went to 9-11 overall, 3-5 in the Southwestern Conference, while the Flyers fell to 0-10 overall, 0-8 in the league.

Freddie Edwards was 2-for-3 with a double and homer, two RBIs and two runs scored for GCHS, with Bennett Smallie 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Cameron Hibbets 1-for-2 with a double and run scored for the Warriors; Edwards and Drew Wielgus combined for a five-inning no-hitter, both striking out six and Edwards getting the win. The Warriors host Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

PANA 8, ROXANA 7: Pana scored three times in the sixth, then had to hold off Roxana as the Panthers took an 8-7 South Central Conference win Tuesday in Pana; the Shells fell to 2-11 overall, 0-6 in the SCC.

Brayden Davis was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Tyler Svoboda was 1-for-2 with three RBIs to highlight Roxana's day at the plate. Jacob Acker took the loss for the Shells, who next meet Marquette Catholic at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field at 4:30 p.m. today.

JERSEY 16, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Jersey got out to a lead in the second inning and never looked back as the Panthers defeated East Alton-Wood River 16-2 at Norris Dorsey Field in Wood River Tuesday; the Oilers fell to 6-8-1 on the year, while the Panthers improved to 8-7.

Blake Wittman went 4-for-4 with two triples, three RBIs and four runs scored to lead JCHS on the day; Jacob Brady was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, Collin Carey 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored and John Collins 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored to highlight Jersey's attack. Ashton Murray was 2-for-3 for the Oilers with a double and run scored and Zaide Wilson was 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored on the day.

Griffin Nash got the win for Jersey, dismissing four by strikeout, while Jordan Miller took the loss. The Oilers next take on Valmeyer on the road at 4:30 p.m. today while Jersey hosts Highland at 4:15 p.m. today in a MVC game.

SOFTBALL

O'FALLON 9, ALTON 3: O'Fallon grabbed the lead from Alton early on and held off the Redbirds 9-3 in O'Fallon in a Southwestern Conference game Tuesday; the Redbirds fell to 9-11 overall, 3-5 in the league, while the Panthers went to 10-5 on the year, 6-2 in the league.

Ashlyn Betz went 3-for-3 with a double, homer, two RBIs and a run scored while Lynna Fischer, Abby Scyoc, Abby Sullivan and Tami Wong each had hits for Alton. Scyoc took the loss for the Redbirds, fanning two. The Redbirds meet up with Metro East Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. today at home.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 11, BRUSSELS 4: Metro East Lutheran got out ot a 6-0 lead through two innings and went on to defeat Brussels 11-4 on the road Tuesday.

Sami Kasting led the Knights with a 3-for-4 day with an RBI and four runs scored, with Arrington Farmer 2-for-2 with an RBI, Caitlin Reynolds 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored, Sidney Vetter 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored and Amber Keplar and Kastilla Main each having a hit.

Keplar fanned four in gettng the win; MEL travels to Alton for a 4:30 p.m. game today against the Redbirds.

