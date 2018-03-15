BASEBALL

TUESDAY

GREENVILLE 11, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Zaide Wilson went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored as East Alton-Wood River fell to Greenville 11-5 Tuesday in the Oilers’ season-opener at Norris Dorsey Field. The Oilers open the year at 0-1, while the Comets opened at 1-0.

Brett Carter, Brendan Walker, Jake Wells and Lucas Westbrook each had hits for EAWR on the day; four pitchers saw time on the mound for the Oilers, with Zack Wells taking the loss. EAWR hosts backyard rival Roxana at Norris Dorsey Field at 4:30 p.m. today.

Oilers' head baseball coach Kyle Duncan said: "Greenville is a solid club, but we battled back. We just ran out of day light."

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE WEST 18, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0 (5 INNINGS): Joey Kossina and Eden Buss combined for a two-hitter as Belleville West defeated Metro East Lutheran 18-0 in five innings in MEL’s season opener in Edwardsville Tuesday afternoon. The Knights went to 0-1 to begin the season, while the Maroons went to 1-0.

Buss went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for West, with Will Lanxon going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Tyler Adams, Alex Bernard, Nick Cortese, Lance Glaeser and Jake Hoffman having two RBIs each. MEL travels to Mascoutah for a 4:15 p.m. game today.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 2, BROWN COUNTY 1: Chandler Sievers went five inning and gave up two hits and an earned run while striking out 13 as Hardin-Calhoun opened its season Tuesday with a 2-1 win over Brown County at home.

Corey Nelson got the save, fanning three in two innings pitched; Ty Bick, Connor Gilman and Corey Nelson each had hits for the Warriors, with Trent Buchanan and Sievers each scoring runs.

Calhoun travels to Edwardsville to meet Metro East Lutheran in an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

GIRLS SOCCER

2018 METRO GIRLS CUP

ADIDAS BRACKET – GROUP B

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, WATERLOO GIBAULT 1: Brian Hoener opened his account as Marquette Catholic girls soccer coach Tuesday night with a 5-1 Explorer win over Waterloo Gibault in a Group B match of the Adidas Bracket of the Metro Girls Cup tournament at Belleville Althoff. The Explorers begin at 1-0-0, while the Hawks are at 0-1-0.

Amanda Murray scored twice for Marquette, with Ellie Jacobs, Madi Smith and Kaya Thies also finding the back of the net on the night; Mady Thompson had the match's only goal for the Hawks. Lauren Fischer got the win for MCHS; the other Group B match saw Columbia defeat Trenton Wesclin 10-1.

PUMA BRACKET – GROUP A

BREESE MATER DEI 7, JERSEY 0: Three goals from Faith Rackers led the way for Breese Mater Dei Tuesday night as the Knights defeated Jersey 7-0 in a Group A match of the Puma Bracket of the Metro Girls Cup tournament at Belleville Althoff Tuesday. The Panthers fell to 0-2-0 on the year and in the group, while the Knights improved to 1-0-1 on the year.

Ellen Antonacci had two goals fro Mater Dei, with the other goals coming from Kata Bowen and Shannon Lampe; Quinn Cutler and Gabby Kramer shared the clean sheet for the Knights, while Katelyn Krueger was in goal for JCHS.

Jersey completes group play at 5:30 p.m. Friday against Highland at Columbia; the final matches begin at noon Saturday, with a venue yet to be announced.

NIKE BRACKET – GROUP B

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, TRIAD 1: A pair of first-half goals from Belleville West sent the Maroons past defeding IHSA Class 2A state champion Triad 2-1 in a Group B match of the Metro Girls Cup Nike Bracket Tuesday evening at Belleville West. The Maroons improved to 2-0-0 on the season and tournament, while the Knights fell to 1-1-0.

Taylor Mathenia and Courtney Vollmer goaled in the first half for the Maroons, while Chelsea Riden had the Knights’ only goal of the match. Bailey Redden got the win for West, while Mercedes King was charged with the loss.

In other Tuesday matches, Freeburg and Marion drew 2-2 in the Puma Bracket; Highland defeated Mount Vernon 2-1 in the Puma Bracket; and Columbia defeated Trenton Wesclin 10-1 in the Adidas Bracket

