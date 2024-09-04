TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 BOYS SOCCER ROUNDUP

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 0: Quinn Copeland came up with a hat trick and Maicol Gonzalez scored a brace (two goals), and Cameron Golike and Eli Baggio also scored to give Marquette the three points at Gibault’s grounds.

Baggio, Copeland, Golike, Chris Hankins, Karson Morrissey, and Max Silver assisted on the strikes, while Will Fahnestock made one save to record the clean sheet.

Marquette is now 4-0-0, while the Hawks go to 0-4-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, TRIAD 0: Spencer Martin, assisted by Aaron Broadwater, scored the match’s only goal as McGivney took the three points over Triad at Bouse Road.

Patrick Geirer had seven saves in goal to gain the clean sheet for the Griffins, while Corden Dellamano mad four save in goal for the Knights.

McGivney is now 3-0-0, while Triad slips to 0-1-1.

HIGHLAND 2, GRANITE CITY 1: Carter Bohnenstiehl’s brace (two goals) was the difference as Highland took the three points over Granite at Gene Baker Field.

Elliot Alexander and Alex Bohnensteihel assisted on the goals, while Will LIndsco had four saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

Highland stays at 100 percent at 3-0-0, while the Warriors suffer their first loss of the season, and are now 3-1-0.

