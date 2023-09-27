BOYS SOCCERMONDAY'S RESULT

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 0

Both Will Rakers and Spencer Martin scored as McGivney took the three points at home over Mater Dei at Bouse Road.

Alec Frohnert and Tyler Ahring assisted on the goals for the Griffins, while Patrick Giering had the clean sheet in goal.

The Knights drop to 4-10-0.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 4, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 2

Aaron Broadwater came up with a brace (two goals), while Martin and Lucas Roedl also scored as the Griffins won their Gateway Metro Conference match at Maryville.

Noah Garner had five saves in goal for the Griffins in recording the win.

McGivney is now 9-7-1, while the Lions go to 7-8-0

HIGHLAND 3, LEBANON 0

Alex Bohnenstiehl, Jacob Lewis and Logan Mollet all found the back of the net as Highland won at Lebanon.

Luke Morris assisted twice for the Bulldogs, while Cole Ellis had two saves to record the clean sheet.

Highland is now 8-5-0, while the Greyhounds fall to 11-4-0.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0

Aiden Welch scored in the second half to give Althoff the win over Marquette in a GMC match at Gordon Moore Park.

Andrew Weir had four saves as he and Ryan Connolly shared the clean sheet in goal for the Crusaders.

Althoff is now 11-2-1, while the Explorers are now 10-3-1.

In other matches played on Tuesday, Trenton Wesclin defeated Jersey 4-1. Another scheduled game, Granite City at Mascoutah, was postponed, due to the lack of an available officiating crew. A make-up date has yet to be announced.

BOYS GOLF

COLLINSVILLE 190, GRANITE CITY 193, ALTON 211

Kiley Belobraydic was the medalist with a two-over-par 38 for nine holes as the Kahoks won a triangular meet with Granite and Alton at Arlington Golf Links.

The other individual scores, along with the Warriors and Redbirds, were not available. This was also the final meet for Collinsville seniors Belobraydic, Mady Lerch and Emma Hylton.

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS TENNIS

MONDAY'S RESULT

ALTON 8, COLLINSVILLE 1

Lauren Massey, Scarlett Eades, Grace Massey and Arlie Hartmann were double winners for Alton in their win over Collinsville at the AHS tennis courts.

Jenna Fassler teamed with Hartmann to win in the doubles, with Lilly Schuler also winning in the doubles with Grace Massey and Ellie Enos winning in singles. Toby Hawkes in singles was the only winner for the Kahoks.

On Tuesday, the Redbirds lost to O'Fallon 5-0.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MONDAY'S RESULT

ROXANA 25-25, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 18-18

Roxana led almost all the way through in taking a straight-set win over Southwestern at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

Sarah Baldwin had nine kills for the Shells, with Laynie Gehrs coming up with six kills and Calista Stahlhut had three, Daisy Daugherty had 13 assists, with Baldwin having four, and Gemma Pruett had nine digs, while Aubrey Wiegand had four.

The Piasa Birds are now 1-19 for the season.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18-12

Althoff led from opening whistle to final point in their straight-set win over Marquette at Marquette Family Arena.

Kendall Meisenheimer served up seven points and three aces for the Explorers, while Ella Tesson and Adira Bunn had two kills each and Lily Covert, Bunn and Makaila Irby all received five serves from Crusader players.

Althoff is now 18-7, while Marquette goes to 9-11.

In other results on Tuesday, Roxana evened its record at 8-8 with a close 23-25, 25-23, 25-22 win at Waterloo Gibault Catholic, Mascoutah defeated Highland 25-16, 25-15, Civic Memorial won over Jersey 21-25, 25-23, 25-13, Father McGivney Catholic won at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 26-24, 25-14, Maryville Christian won at home over Metro-East Lutheran 28-26, 25-21 and Collinsville defeated East St. Louis 25-18, 25-15.

GIRLS SWIMMING

EDWARDSVILLE 96, CHAMPAIGN CENTRAL 86

Scout Jackson, Reilly Curry and Georgia Samet were double winners on the day, while the relay teams swept their events as the Tigers won a dual meet over Champaign Central at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Samet won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.59 and the 100-yard freestyle at 56.32 seconds, while Jackson took the 500-yard freestyle at 5:25.50 and 50-yard freestyle at 25.27 seconds, Curry won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:15.62 and the 100-yard backstroke at 1:01.60.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Parker LeVasseur, Karis Chen, Samet and Curry won their race at 1:55.63, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Chen, Vivian Lu, Curry and Jackson took their race at 1:42.96 and the 400-yard relay team of Samet, Lu, LeVasseur and Jackson won at 3:51.99.

Chen was the other individual winner, taking the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:07.37.

More like this: