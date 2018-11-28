TUESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 54, JACKSONVILLE 46: Senior guard Kurt Hall did his damage in the final term, hitting three treys in a two minute span as he finished with 14 points in helping the Panthers defeat Jacksonville at home.

Matthew Jackson led the way for Jersey with 21 points, while Tucker Shalley added 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Crimsons were paced by 13 points from Jack Rohn and 12 from Carter Hays.

GREENFIELD 61, BUNKER HILL 45: Jacob Weidner was the only player for the Minutemen in double figures with 10 as Bunker Hill dropped the decision at home to Greenfield.

Trey Pickerill added eight for the Minutemen, while Devin Ralston had si

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 65, GILLESPIE 23: Jack Rice led the way with 19 points, while Spencer Cox added 13 and Chris Hartrich 11 in the Explorers win at Gillespie.

Frankie Barrett, Anthony Kravanya and Alex Ottersburg each had eight points to pace the Miners.

Marquette, in its first game since winning last week’s Metro-East Lutheran Turkey TIp-Off tournament, stayed unbeaten, going to 5-0, while Gillespie fell to 2-3.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56. JACKSONVILLE 3: Adrenna Snipes led the way with 16 points as 12 different players scored in the Explorers’ win over the Crimsons.

Emma Nicholson, Abby Williams and Katie Williams all added eight points each for Marquette.

The Explorers improved to 5-2 on the year.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 55, DUPO 16: Charlize Luehmann and Anna McKee each scored 14 points as the Griffins won on the road at Dupo.

Macy Hoppes and Caitlyn Pendall added nine each for the Griffins, who improved to 4-2 on the year.

Cameron Foster led the Tigers with three points on the night.

JERSEY ATHLETICS

Varsity Wrestling

Jersey 54, Pittsfield 30

Pins by Beau Burris, Kellen Williams, Zeke Waltz and Ronnie Guilander. Jacksonville 51 - JCHS 19 pins by David Deist, Zach Renken, big decision win by Zeke Waltz.

Freshmen Girls Basketball brought home a win from Calhoun, 36-25.

JCMS 8th Grade Boys Basketball took a hard loss to East Alton 32-33

Daily Sports Schedule for Wednesday, November 28

Bowling vs. Granite City - 3:30

Freshmen Girls Basketball @ Marquette - 5:00

Freshmen Boys Basketball (A & B) @ Marquette - 6:00

NORTH GREENE ATHLETICS

North Greene’s varsity boys’ basketball defeated the Pleasant Hill Wolves last night 81-16.

Stats: Collin VanMeter 16 points, Keaton Brown 12 points, Justin Lawson 10 points, Carter Hoesman 9 points, Michael Castleberry 9 points, Taylor Gaige 8 points, Kaiden Heberling 5 points, Will Killion 4 points, Brayden Wyatt 4 points, Jacob Suttles 4 points. The JV team downed Pleasant Hill in a shortened game, 42-8. Stats: Taylor Scott 9, Dalton Mitchell 8, Will Killion 4, Wil Merriman 4, Brayden Wyatt 4, Jacob Suttles 4, Rasmuss Buettner 3, Karter Heberling 2, Josh White 2, Owen Baird 2.

The 7th Grade Boys Basketball team pulled out a big win over Pleasant Hill in the North Greene Warrior Classic last night, 39-17. Scoring: Tyson Moore 13, Ethan Clark 10, Ben Tepen 4, Brody Berry 2, Boston Bushnell 2, Adam Moffitt 1. The boys will play for the Consolation Championship at 5:30PM tonight against Carrollton.

7th Boys BKB Warrior Classic Results:

Calhoun over Pleasant Hill 48-6

Brussels over St. John's 34-33

North Greene over Pleasant Hill 39-17

Greenfield/NW over Calhoun 40-29

Today's Schedule:

5:30PM Carrollton vs. North Greene (Consolation Championship)

6:45PM St. John's vs. Calhoun (3rd Place Game)

8:00PM Brussels vs. Greenfield/NW (Championship)

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carrollton 67, Piasa Southwestern 54

Marquette Catholic 65, Gillespie 23

Valley Park, Mo., 63, Brussels 45

Roxana 51, East Alton-Wood River 33

Jersey 54, Jacksonville 46

Greenfield 61, Bunker Hill 45

North Greene 81, Pleasant Hill 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 56, Jacksonville 3

Roxana 51, Hillsboro 33

Father McGivney Catholic 55, Dupo 16

MVCHA HOCKEY (MONDAY RESULTS)

Freeburg/Waterloo 6, Triad 3

East Alton-Wood River 3, Highland 1

Columbia 4, Edwardsville 0

Collinsville 10, Granite City 4

