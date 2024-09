Tuesday Night Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. SPORTS SCOREBOARD GIRLS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 4A NORMAL COMMUNITY WEST SECTIONAL AT BELLEVILLE WEST Edwardsville 48, O’Fallon 46 BOYS BASKETBALL IHSA PLAYOFFS CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT CARROLLTON Jacksonville Routt Catholic 58, Greenfield Northwestern 45 CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT HARDIN CALHOUN Hardin Calhoun 81, Father McGivney Catholic 32 Metro-East Lutheran 64. Mt. Olive 42 CLASS 1A REGIONAL AT MARISSA-COULTERVILLE Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Waterloo, Gibault Catholic 58, Valmeyer 51 CLASS 2A REGIONAL AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN Marquette Catholic 73, Staunton 36 REGULAR SEASON Highland 69, Civic Memorial 43 Mascoutah 75, Triad 45 WRESTLING IHSA TEAM SECTIONALS CLASS 2A AT TAYLORVILLE Triad 37, Mahomet-Seymour 32 CLASS 3A AT TAYLORVILLE Edwardsville 30, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 28 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (OT) More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip