Tuesday Night Sports Scoreboard
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marquette Catholic 52, Belleville East 30
Buda Western 55, Brussels 20
Freeburg 76, Father McGivney Catholic 42
Roxana 62, Metro-East Lutheran 49
Alton 61, Edwardsville 49
East St. Louis 61, O’Fallon 39
Litchfield 54, Bunker Hill 46
GIRLS BASKETBALL
45TH CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
Father McGivney Catholic 58, Granite City 16
White Hall North Greene 53, Nokomis 38
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 61,, Metro-East Lutheran 28
Marquette Catholic 59, Lebanon 46
REGULAR SEASON
Belleville West 44. Triad 39
Hillsboro 59, East Alton-Wood River 29
Edwardsville 62, Belleville East 54
East St. Louis 63, Collinsville 57
MVCHA HOCKEY
MONDAY, JANUARY 21 RESULTS
Alton 3, Triad 3
Bethalto 11, Highland 6
Columbia 4, Granite City 2
Collinsville 6, Freeburg-Waterloo 3
TUESDAY, JANUARY 22 RESULTS
Collinsville 12, Highland 3
Alton 2, Edwardsville 2
