BOYS BASKETBALL

Marquette Catholic 52, Belleville East 30

Buda Western 55, Brussels 20

Freeburg 76, Father McGivney Catholic 42

Roxana 62, Metro-East Lutheran 49

Alton 61, Edwardsville 49

East St. Louis 61, O’Fallon 39

Litchfield 54, Bunker Hill 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

45TH CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

Father McGivney Catholic 58, Granite City 16

White Hall North Greene 53, Nokomis 38

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 61,, Metro-East Lutheran 28

Marquette Catholic 59, Lebanon 46

REGULAR SEASON

Belleville West 44. Triad 39

Hillsboro 59, East Alton-Wood River 29

Edwardsville 62, Belleville East 54

East St. Louis 63, Collinsville 57

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY, JANUARY 21 RESULTS

Alton 3, Triad 3

Bethalto 11, Highland 6

Columbia 4, Granite City 2

Collinsville 6, Freeburg-Waterloo 3

TUESDAY, JANUARY 22 RESULTS

Collinsville 12, Highland 3

Alton 2, Edwardsville 2

