TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MASCOUTAH 67, JERSEY 43: Matthew Jackson led with 11 points, while Alex Strebel added 10 as the Panthers lost on the road to the Indians in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Shawn Weinstroer led Mascoutah with 16 points and Malik Green had 12.

The Indians are now 7-5, while Jersey falls to 5-7.

BRUSSELS 52, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 26: Lucas Hoemmen led with 15 points while Joe Vogel added 10 as the Raiders held Southwestern to its lowest point total of the season in their home win.Johnathan Watson led the Birds with six points, while Gavin Day, Noah Garner and Ryne Hanslow had four points each.

Brussels improves to 7-4, while Southwestern falls to 3-7 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GILLESPIE 50, BUNKER HILL 28: Haley Burris led the way with nine points, while Alexis Jarman had five in the Minutemaids loss at Gillespie.

McKenzy Mix led the Miners with 16 points, while Grace Bertolino added 11.

Gillespie advances to 3-8 on the season, while Bunker Hill is now 0-5.

NORTH GREENE 56, MADISON 29: Lakeleigh Brown had 12 points to lead North Greene past Madison. Teammates Madilyn Gilmore and Taylor Gilmore had 10 points each.

North Greene, 3-7 overall, plays against Routt on Thursday night.

COLLINSVILLE 65, GRANITE CITY 18: Caite Knutson scored a game-high 18 points while Kristyn Mitchell added 12 as the Kahoks defeated the Warriors at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

Erika Hurst and Rianna Lange each had five points to lead Granite.

Collinsville goes to 7-4, while the Warriors are now 0-9.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

ST. LOUIS 4, EDMONTON 1: The St. Louis Blues bounced back from a very disappointing performance at home Sunday afternoon as Jaden Schwartz had a goal and an assist, while Brayden Schenn had three assists in a 4-1 Blues win Tuesday night over the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Pat Maroon, David Perron and Vladimir Tarasenko all had goals for St. Louis, while Jake Allen had 22 saves in goal.

Jesse Pujlujarvi had the only goal for the Oilers, while Cam Talbot had 28 stops in goal.

Edmonton star Connor McDavid had a nine-game point scoring streak snapped in the loss.

The Blues are now 13-15-4 on the season and continue their western Canada road swing Thursday night at Vancouver for a 9 p.m. face-off against the Canucks.

