TUESDAY'S SCORES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Metro-East Lutheran 75, Roxana 52

Breese Mater Dei 74, Civic Memorial 31

Jersey 48, Mascoutah 47

Hardin-Calhoun 67, Brown County 51

Belleville East 65, Belleville West 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

Jacksonville Routt 39, Carrollton JV 28

Hardin-Calhoun 66, Alton Marquette 22

Article continues after sponsor message

North Greene 49, Carrollton 41

REGULAR SEASON

Edwardsville 52, Belleville East 28

O'Fallon 68, Alton 63

Belleville West 72, Granite City 34

East St. Louis 60, Collinsville 48

Highland 60, Mt. Vernon 39

MVCHA HOCKEY

Alton 8, Belleville 2

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Bowling Green 56, Northern Illinois 46

More like this:

Yesterday - Edwardsville Travels To Belleville East, Alton Hosts East Side, Collinsville Plays At Marion In Week Seven Football Fixtures

Sep 21, 2023 - Edwardsville Seeks To Go 5-0 At Belleville West, Alton Goes To Belleville East, Collinsville Hosts Granite City In Week Five Football Fixtures

Sep 15, 2023 - Conference Play Begins In Earnest As Tigers Visit O'Fallon, Redbirds Host Maroons - Complete Week Four Schedule

Sep 28, 2023 - Undefeated Tigers Host Alton, Kahoks Host Althoff, Key Conference Games Abound In Week Six Of Football Season

Aug 25, 2023 - Week 1: Area High School Football Schedule

 