Tuesday night scores
TUESDAY'S SCORES
BOYS BASKETBALL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Metro-East Lutheran 75, Roxana 52
Breese Mater Dei 74, Civic Memorial 31
Jersey 48, Mascoutah 47
Hardin-Calhoun 67, Brown County 51
Belleville East 65, Belleville West 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
Jacksonville Routt 39, Carrollton JV 28
Hardin-Calhoun 66, Alton Marquette 22
North Greene 49, Carrollton 41
REGULAR SEASON
Edwardsville 52, Belleville East 28
O'Fallon 68, Alton 63
Belleville West 72, Granite City 34
East St. Louis 60, Collinsville 48
Highland 60, Mt. Vernon 39
MVCHA HOCKEY
Alton 8, Belleville 2
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Bowling Green 56, Northern Illinois 46
More like this: