EDWARDSVILLE - A first-degree murder suspect was found asleep in a dumpster the day after 15-year-old Omarion D. Coleman was killed, a Madison County Deputy testified Tuesday.

Deputy Kyle Graham said defendant, Corion Mosley, was found the day after the July 8, 2019, fatal shooting. He said people at the scene told officers that the shooter ran to a house where Mosley lived.

The deputy testified that Mosley was ordered to come out of the dumpster, but failed to do so. He said officers entered the dumpster, cuffed the suspect, and put him under arrest.

Graham said a K-9 officer traced the defendant to the area where Mosley was found.

He said Mosley offered to direct police to the spot where they discarded the gun, but no gun was found.

At the time of the shooting, Graham was a detective for the city of Madison, where the shooting occurred.

Corion Mosley and his twin brother, Torion Mosley, both of Madison, were both initially charged with first-degree murder. Torion Mosley pleaded guilty in May to aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon and was sentenced to six years in prison.

