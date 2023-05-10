MONDAY'S RESULTS

HARDIN CALHOUN 10, PLEASANT HILL 0

Calhoun scored two runs in the first, second and fifth innings, along with four in the second, to take a 10-run rule win over Pleasant Hill

Grace Ballard and Gracie Klaas each had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, with Audrey Gilman and Lila Simon also having two RBIs each and Haylee Armbruster also drove home another run.

Audrey Gilman threw a five inning complete game for Calhoun, striking out nine.

The Wolves are now 20-7.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

HARDIN CALHOUN 4, CARROLLTON 3

Carrollton took an early 2-0 lead, with Calhoun scoring three times in the bottom of the third to go ahead. The Hawks tied the game in the top of the seventh, but the Warriors scored the winning run in the bottom of the frame to take the win.

Simon drove in two runs for Calhoun, while Armbruster and Kiera Sievers also had RBIs. Both Hannah Uhles and Daci Walls had two hits and a RBI each for Carrollton and Vanna Holmes also drove home a run.

Gilman went all the way in the circle for the Warriors, striking out 13, while Lauren Flowers fanned five and Uhles struck out one for the Hawks.

Calhoun is now 22-9, while Carrolton goes to 20-8.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 12, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1

McGivney scored four runs in each of the first three innings to take the 10-run rule win in a Gateway Metro Conference game at Metro-East.

Izzie Venarsky had three hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while both Alexis Bond and Avery Grenzebach had two hits and two RBIs each and Sarah Hyten and Nora Hensing had two hits and a RBI apiece.

Grenzebach struck out nine in throwing a five inning complete game in the circle.

McGivney is now 7-16, while the Knights go to 2-14.

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, ALTON 1

West scored both of their runs in the third and fourth innings, with Alton pulling back to within 2-1 with a run in the sixth but couldn't find the equalizer in their loss at West.

Jordan Watsek had two hits and the Redbirds' only RBI, while Emily Landyut also had two hits and Grace Presley fanned eight in throwing a complete game in the circle.

The Maroons are now 12-17, while Alton is 11-13.

BUNKER HILL 5, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2

Bunker Hill's three-run third inning spelled the difference as the Minutemaids won over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Olivia Tinsley had a hit and RBI for the Explorers, while Jaylynn Dickson and McKennah Youngblood also had hits and Alayiah Misuraca also drove in a run.

The Minutemaids are now 8-3, while Marquette goes to 4-14.

In other games on Tuesday, Belleville East won at Collinsville 11-1, Edwardsville defeated East St. Louis 21-0, Jersey defeated Granite City 19-11, and Piasa Southwestern won at East Alton-Wood River 13-8.

