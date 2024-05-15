TUESDAY, MAY 14 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 22-15, EAST ST. LOUIS 0-0: Edwardsville scored all 22 of its runs in the first game in the opening inning, then in the second game, scored 11 runs in the second inning in sweeping a doubleheader against East St. Louis, clinching the Southwestern Conference championship for the Tigers.

In the first game, both Bryce Beyers and Will Downs had two runs and four RBIs for Edwardsville, with Beyers hitting a home run, while Lucas Krebs and Tyler Powell each had a hit and two RBIs. Both Dax Dunnell and Tristin McMeen had three strikeouts on the mound, while Eric Herman fanned two and combining for a no-hitter against the Flyers.

In the nightcap, Chase Alwardt had a hit and three RBIs, while Powell came up with a hit and RBI, and both Danny Story II and Max Waltenberger both had a RBI. Hunter Baugh struck out three on the mound, while Even Moore and Ethan Stewart fanned two each.

Edwardsville is now 23-8, while East Side goes to 8-14-3.

MASCOUTAH 6, ROXANA 4: At Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis, a three-run fourth for Mascoutah was the difference as Mascoutah won over Roxana.

Elias Theis, Kyle Campbell, Kael Hester, and Aiden Briggs each had a hit and RBI for the Shells, while Mason Crump and Dalton Carriker each had a hit. Theis struck out three while on the mound, while Cooper Harris fanned one,

The Indians are now 23-4, with Roxana going to 20-14.

HIGHLAND 5, EFFINGHAM 0: Highland scored twice in the first and sixth, and also once in the second, to take the win at Effingham

Trey Koishor and Deklan Riggs had two hits each for the Bulldogs, while both Chase Knebel and Garrin Stone had a hit and two RBIs each. Knebel also went all the way on the mound, striking out seven.

Highland is now 26-4-1, while the Flaming Hearts go to 18-9.

Belleville East at Collinsville, Jersey at Waterloo, and Alton at Belleville West were all postponed by rain and storms that moved through the area on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD

CARROLLTON 11, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 1: in the Lincolnwood regional at Raymond Park. Carrollton scored twice in the first and third, then hit Northwestern with seven runs in the fourth to eliminate the Tigers via the 10-run rule, and advance to the final.

Vanna Holmes had two hits and three RBIs for the Hawks, while Hayden McMurtrie had two hits, and Hallie Webb had a hit and three RBIs. Hannah Uhles went all the way in the circle, striking out four.

Greenfield-Northwestern ends its season at 10-19, while Carrollton goes to 31-2, and meets Pawnee, who won over the host Lancers in the second semifinal 9-5, in the regional final Saturday at 11 a.m.

AT NOKOMIS

HARDIN CALHOUN 10, RAMSEY 0: Calhoun scored four runs in the first, three in the second, two in the third, and once in the fifth to take the 10-run rule win, eliminating Ramsey.

Haylee Armbruster had three hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Anabel Eilerman had two hits and three RBIs each, and Lacy Pohlman had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Audrey Gilman went all the way in the circle, striking out 12.

The Rams end their season at 4-18, while Calhoun goes to 25-6-1, and advances to Thursday's final against the winner of the second semifinal, Mulberry Grove or Nokomis, at 4:30 p.m.

At Okawville, the semifinal between the host Rockets and Father McGivney Catholic was postponed by rain and pushed back to Wednesday. The time is to be announced.

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL QUARTERFINAL AND SEMIFINALS

AT GILLESPIE

GILLESPIE 3, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Southwestern scored single runs in the first and third, but Gillespie scored all three of its runs in the fifth to take the win in the regional semifinal, ending the Piasa Birds' season.

Sydney Valdes had two hits and a RBI for Southwestern, while Maddy Fenstermaker and Gabby Poole each had a hit, and Vivian Zurheide also drove in a run. Grace Strohbeck went all the way in the circle, fanning two.

The Birds end their season 16-13. while the Miners improve to 27-4, and go on to the final on Saturday against the winner of Roxana and Staunton. The Shells and Bulldogs square off on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. with Saturday's final starting at 11 a.m.

AT TRENTON WESCLIN

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 18, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 4: EAWR scored five in the second and eight in the third to take the 10-run rule win in the play-in game over Althoff to advance to the Wesclin semifinals.

Camey Adams had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Oilers, while Jayde Kassler had two hits, and Chloe Driver had a hit and three RBIs. Jordan Ealey went all the way inside the circle, striking out 11.

The Crusaders season ends at 1-7, while the Oilers go to 5-20, and advance to a first semifinal game against Columbia on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The winner plays the second semifinal winner, either Trenton Wesclin or Breese Central, Friday at 4 p.m.

AT PLEASANT PLAINS

CARLINVILLE 9, PLEASANT PLAINS 4: A five-run second and two-run second helped propel Carlinville past the hosts in the semifinals of the Pleasant Plains regional.

Isabella Tiburzi had three hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, with Addie Ruyle having two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, and Hannah Gibson coming up with two hits and two RBIs. Hallie Gibson went all the way in the circle, striking out 10.

The Cardinals' season concludes at 20-13, while Carlinville is now 20-7-2, and goes on to the final on Friday against Auburn, an 11-0 winner over Virden North Mac, with the first pitch set for 4:30 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

EDWARDSVILLE 10, O'FALLON 0: Edwardsville scored four runs in the first and fifth, along with two in the second, to take a 10-run rule win at O'Fallon.

Jillian Hawkes and Madi Kolakowski both had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, with Hawkes hitting a home run, and Audrey De La Torre-Cruz had a hit and three RBIs. Riley Nelson struck out five while going all the way in the circle.

Edwardsville is now 20-7, while the Panthers go to 7-21.

The games between Granite City at Collinsville, Alton at Jersey, and Chatham Glenwood at Triad were all postponed, due to rain and heavy storms. Make-up dates are yet to be announced.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A --- REGIONAL FINALS

AT METRO-EAST LUTHERAN

In the regional final at Knights Field, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Roxana 2-0. The Shells' season ends at 11-8-1, while the Knights are now 10-6-0, and go on to the Murphysboro sectional, where they will face the winner of the Columbia regional, either the host Eagles or Murphysboro, on Saturday at 3 p.m.

AT GREENVILLE

In the Greenville final, the host Comets defeated Staunton 2-1 after extra time, winning a penalty shootout 4-3. The Bulldogs were eliminated at 14-9-0, while Greenville goes to the Riverton sectional, facing Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic, who won their own regional 9-0 over Pana, in the first semifinal Friday at 4 p.m.

CLASS 2A --- REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT TRIAD

TRIAD 9, SALEM 0: In the semifinals of the Triad regional, Claire Gough had a brace (two goals), while Kamryn Bohenestiehl, Erica Boyce, Maddie Conreaux, London Looby, Shirley Wilder, Reece Windsor, and Lilly Zobrist all scored in Triad's win over Salem to advance to the final.

Izzy Hancock had three assists for the Knights, while Sophia Bohnak, Conreaux, and Zobrist also assisted, and both Cloe Graumenz and Payton Hartmann shared the clean sheet in goal.

The Wildcats were eliminated at 2-17-2, while Triad goes to 17-4-1, and moves to Friday's final against Highland, a 3-0 winner over Centralia in the second semifinal, with the kickoff set for 6 p.m.

CLASS 3A

All the sectional semifinals at both regional sites --- Alton and Collinsville --- were postponed to Wednesday because of the storms that came through the area.

At Alton's Public School Stadium, the Redbirds meet Edwardsville at 4:30 p.m, while Granite City plays Quincy at 6:30 p.m. At Kahok Stadium in Collinsville, the Kahoks face O'Fallon at 4 p.m., followed by Belleville East against Belleville West at 6 p.m.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In the boys volleyball matches played on Tuesday, Belleville Althoff Catholic won at Metro East Lutheran 25-11, 25-17, while Belleville East won over visiting Edwardsville 25-18, 25-13.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

LAS VEGAS ACES 89, PHOENIX MERCURY 80: The WNBA debut of Kate Martin was put on hold, as she didn't get the chance to play in the Las Vegas Aces' season-opening win over the Phoenix Mercury at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Martin, a 2019 graduate of Edwardsville High and standout at Iowa, did not play in the game, the season-opening night for the league. Aja Wilson led the Aces with 30 points and 13 rebounds to help Las Vegas go on to the win.

The Aces host the Los Angeles Sparks in their next game, set for Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., St Louis time, and will be televised on ABC (KDNL-TV in St. Louis).

