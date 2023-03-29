TUESDAY, MARCH 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP --- BASEBALL

FREEBURG 5, ROXANA 3

Freeburg scored single runs in the second through fourth innings, then twice more in the fifth, and held off a Roxana two-run rally in the seventh to take the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win at Roxana City Park.

Karl Hester had two hits and an RBI for the Shells, while Aiden Briggs had a pair of hits, both Nate Artery and Caiden Davis had hits, and RBIs, and Zen Watermark also had a hit.

Both Briggs and Mason Crump struck out four batters each while on the mound.

The Midgets are now 1-4, while the Shells go to 1-3.

COLUMBIA 15, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

Lucas Reibling threw a four-inning no-hitter, striking out six as Columbia won over EAWR at Norris Dorsey Field.

The Eagles scored nine times in the third inning as Reibling and Jack Stecker hit home runs.

Columbia is now 3-1, while the Oilers go to 2-6.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5

At Gordon Moore Park, COR came up with five runs in the seventh to gain the Gateway Metro Conference win over Marquette.

Skyler Schuster had three hits and drove in two runs for the Explorers, while Will Fahnestock had two hits and two RBIs, Hayden Garner had two hits and drove in the other Marquette run, Andrew Bober came up with two hits and Hayden Sherman also had a hit.

Sherman struck out seven while on the mound, while Schuster fanned five.

The Silver Stallions are now 3-0, with the Explorers going to 7-2.

SALEM 3, BREESE CENTRAL 2

O'FALLON 4, WATERLOO 1

TUESDAY, MARCH 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP --- SOFTBALL

COLUMBIA 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1

An 11-run fourth inning was the difference as Columbia took the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game over EAWR.



Carney Adams had a hit and RBI for the Oilers, while Chloe Driver, Jordan Daley and Kami Nearby all had hits.



Daley went all the way in the circle for EAWR, striking out four.



The Eagles are now 3-1, while the Oilers go to 3-2.



BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 3, HIGHLAND 2

Mater Dei scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to take a close win over visiting Highland.



Both Sophie Parkerson and Abby Schultz had two hits and a RBI each for the Bulldogs, while Kelly Fuller had the only other hit in the game.



Parkerson went all the way in the circle for Highland, striking out four.



The Knights are now 5-0, while the Bulldogs go to 0-2-1.



BELLEVILLE WEST 14, COLLINSVILLE 6

Collinsville scored four runs in the top of the third to take a 5-2 lead, but West then scored 12 unanswered runs to take the Southwestern Conference to win at the Maroons' park.



Bailey Demick had two hits and an RBI for the Kahoks, while Katie Bardwell had a hit and two RBIs, Lexi Rafalowski had a hit and both Jazzmyne Gomez and Addie Stone drove home runs.



Marissa Thomas struck out two while in the circle for Collinsville.



The Maroons are now 2-1, while the Kahoks go to 0-6.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP --- GIRL'S SOCCER

WATERLOO 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1

Abrianna Garrett scored in the first half, but Waterloo got goals from Rachel Bradley and Liv Colson scored in the second half to give the Bulldogs a vital three points at home over CM.

Sydney Moore came up with 10 saves in goal for the Eagles.

Waterloo is now 4-0-1, while CM is now 4-2-0.

EDWARDSVILLE 3, BELLEVILLE EAST 0

The Tigers moved to 4-1 on the season and 2-1 in the Southwestern Conference Tuesday night on the road.

Olivia Baca's brace along with Kylie Peel's goal were the deciding factors.

Thea Dimitroff recorded two assists on the night while Olivia Lautz and Baca each had a helper.

All four of Edwardsville's wins so far this season have been shutouts.

CARLINVILLE 3, AUBURN 2

Jordyn Loveless, Jessica Strubbe and Emilie Wendling all scored as Carlinville scored twice in the second half in their win at home over Auburn.



Loveless, Evee White and Marliee Whitler all had assists, while Savanna Siglock had six saves in goal for the Cavaliers.



Carlinville is now 3-2-0, while the Trojans are now 2-2-0.



O'FALLON 4, ALTON 0

BELLEVILLE WEST 2, COLLINSVILLE 1

Jordan Gary scored the second goal of the season for Collinsville in the 24th minute, but West equalized in the 29th minute, then scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 46th minute to take the win at Bob Goalby Field.



The Maroons are now 2-3-0, while the Kahoks are now 0-5-2.

TUESDAY, MARCH 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP --- BOYS TENNIS



In a dual meet played at the Granite City High tennis courts, Triad defeated the host Warriors 9-0.



TUESDAY, MARCH 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP --- BOYS VOLLEYBALL



In a pair of matches played Tuesday, O'Fallon defeated Edwardsville 25-15, 25-14 and Marquette Catholic won at Bunker Hill 25-8, 25-7.

