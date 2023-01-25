TUESDAY, JANUARY 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 86, ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 63

The Explorers hosted the Crusaders Tuesday night in what will become a conference matchup next season.

Marquette came out of the gates hot and grew big leads of 23-11 after one quarter and 53-21 at the half.

Braden Kline led the Explorers with a 21-point performance. Kendall Lavender was the only other Explorer in double digits with 16 points.

Marquette had 11 different scorers as head coach Cody Best rotated players into the game from the bench.

Jaden Rochester and Jack Spain both came off the bench and added nine points each.

Although they did shoot well and scored plenty, coach Best wasn't thrilled with his team's defensive effort, especially in the second half from some of his bench players.

"We gave up 42 points in the second half and a lot of it was the guys that don't play but want to play more and that's kind of why they are not playing right now because nobody can play defense," Best said.

He mentioned that his team has gotten better on the defensive end and that it was just a good shooting night for his starters.

"Everybody was clicking. The five guys that were in there and the couple that came off the bench, everybody played their role and did their job. They were sharing the ball and that's the one thing we've been stressing lately," Best said.

The win brings Marquette to 13-11 while Althoff falls to 7-18 on the season.

EAST ST. LOUIS 80, ST. LOUIS CONFLUENCE ACADEMY 50

East St. Louis went on the road and took an early lead en route to a win at Confluence, a St. Louis charter school.

Davis Bynum and Antwan Robinson led the Flyers with 13 points each, while Cameron Boone added 12 points and D'Necco Rucker came up with 11 points.

East Side is now 15-4, while the Titans go to 3-12.

TRIAD 50, LADUE 46

Triad went on the road and won their ninth game in a row in the win over Ladue.

Tyler Thompson and Drew Winslow both led the Knights with 13 points each, while Jake Stewart added eight points.

Triad is now 19-5, while the Rams go to 14-4.

HIGHLAND 46, COLLINSVILLE 43

Highland won a nip-and-tuck, close game over visiting Collinsville.

Jake Ottensmeier led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Brendan Gelly had 11 points. Jamorie Wysinger was the top scorer for the Kahoks with 13 points, while Nick Horras added 12 points.

Highland is now 17-7, while the Kahoks go to 15-9.

COLUMBIA 63, WATERLOO 45

Despite Waterloo's Wyatt Fink dropping 25 points and the Bulldogs having a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, the Eagles used a big second-half performance to grab an important conference win.

Columbia outscored Waterloo 33-19 in the second half. Columbia improves to 22-2 on the season picking up their 14th straight win while Waterloo slips to 6-17.

For the Eagles, Dylan Murphy led with 17 points, Sam Donald added 15, and Brody Landgraf scored 11.

MCCLUER NORTH 59, ALTON 54

FATHER MCGIVNEY 55, O'FALLON FIRST BAPTIST 41

WOOD RIVER 67, GILLESPIE 51

MADISON 48, MATER DEI 46

GIRLS BASKETBALL

46TH ANNUAL CARROLLTON TOURNAMENT

GRANITE CITY 57, RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 41

In the consolation quarterfinals of the Carrollton Invitational tournament, Granite City led early and went on to take the win over Lincolnwood.

Melashia Bennett led the Warriors with 22 points, while Kaylyn Wiley hit for 19 points.

Granite is now 5-15, while the Lancers fall to 7-17.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL 56, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 45

In the third quarterfinal of the tournament, West Central rallied from a small deficit after three quarters to outscore Marquette 23-8 in the final period to take the win and advance to the semifinals.

Haley Rodgers led the Explorers with 14 points, with Allie Weiner adding 10 points.

The Cougars go to 14-7, while Marquette is now 14-11.

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 59, HARDIN CALHOUN 49

In the two championship bracket semifinals tomorrow night it will be Nokomis vs. Father McGivney at 6:30 p.m. followed by Gateway Legacy Christian vs. West Central at 8 p.m. The championship game will be on Saturday at 7 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

ALTON 60, EAST ST. LOUIS 32

COLLINSVILLE 57, BELLEVILLE WEST 36

