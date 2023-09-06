EDWARDSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 0

The Tigers scored one in the first half and put three more in the back of the net in the second on the way to a 4-0 Southwestern Conference win over the Lancers.

The result brings Edwardsville to 5-2 on the season.

Senior forward Evan Moore scored twice while Colin McGinnis and Blue Brickman also got on the scoresheet.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0 (OT)

[ALSO: Copeland, Roth Score In First Half Of Extra Time, Marquette Holds Off McGviney In Gateway Metro Match 2-0]

WATERLOO 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0

After starting the season off 4-0, the Eagles have now dropped back-to-back games.

Waterloo improves to 5-1 on the season thanks to two goals from Trent Glaenzer and one goal each from Ty Kinzinger and Isaac Lohman.

Waterloo is now 5-1-1, while CM slips to 4-2-0.

BELLEVILLE WEST 4, ALTON 0

The Redbirds are still in search of their first win, as well as their first goal after a defeat to the Maroons.

This result brings Alton to 0-3 to open the season while Belleville West improves to 2-2.

Goals came from Sam Gebhart, Mikey Hoffman, Braden Missey, and Jerard Perez.

ROXANA 4, CARLYLE 0

Zeller Wieneke and Owen Wieneke each scored twice in the Shells' first win of the season. Assists came from Trenton Hollaway, Donovan Zeller, and Owen Weineke.

Aiden Stassi has been stellar in net for Roxana and he earned his first shutout of the season.

TRIAD 7, HIGHLAND 0

Article continues after sponsor message

The Knights didn't hold back in their Mississippi Valley Conference opener against the Bulldogs.

Triad remains perfect on the season at 5-0 while Highland suffers its first loss and moves to 4-1.

Jake Palmer and Wyatt Suter each scored twice for the Knights. Jack Bagwell, Gibson Hunt, and Drew Neu also scored. Hunt and Neu each had assists as well as Landen Travnicek and Cory Warren.

MASCOUTAH 5, JERSEY 1

Derek Frerker had a brace (two goals), while Nico Beyer, Kameron Creamer and Chase Rottman all scored in Mascoutah's win at home over Jersey in the Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Rottman had three assists for the Indians, while Frerker assisted twice. Keegan Griffin had the lone strike for the Panthers.

Brady Maxeiner had 11 saves in goal for Jersey, with Grayson Engel having three saves for Mascoutah.

The Indians are now 2-2-2, while the Panthers slip to 2-1-1.

O'FALLON 3, COLLINSVILLE 2 (PENALTIES)

Adam Reiniger scored in the first half and Trey Peterson scored in the second to end their match against O'Fallon in a 2-2 draw, but the Panthers won in a penalty shootout over the Kahoks at OTHS Panther Stadium.

Much like in last week's loss in a shootout to Edwardsville, Collinsville had bad luck in hitting the post with one of their shots, as the Panthers converted all five of their shots to take the win and three points.

O'Fallon is now 4-1-0, while the Kahoks go to 2-3-0.

MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 4, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2

Rodrigo Fuertes and Jack Schwarz had the goals for Metro-East, but it was Maryville who came out on top in the Gateway Metro Conference match at Maryville.

Gage Trendley had 11 saves in goal for the Knights.

The Lions are now 3-3-0, while Metro-East is now 0-4-0.

CARLINVILLE 3, PANA 1: Elijah Suttles, Keagan Brown and Paeton Brown, from the penalty spot in the second half, scored the goals as Carlinville won at home over Pana in a South Central Conference match.

Matt Dunn and Will Meyer had the assists for the Cavaliers, with Pierce Rovey making one save to gain the three points for Carlinville

The Cavies are now 4-1-0, while the Panthers go to 1-3-0.

MATER DEI 4, WESCLIN 0

COLUMBIA 7, BREESE CENTRAL 0

More like this: