DU QUOIN – The Du Quoin State Fair is at the halfway point. Be sure to come out and see all of the free entertainment, check fair foods off your list, and all the other activities that you can only do here!

The fair gates open at 2:00 pm, and the Carnival will be churning out thrills and shrills starting at 4:00 pm. Be sure to check out some of these other fun, family friendly activities at the Du Quoin State Fair.

Illinois Lottery Grandstand: Harness Racing, post time at 12 pm

Southern Illinoisan Free Tent: Alley Cats perform at 4 pm, 7 pm

Expo Drive: Natural Horsemanship at 4:30 pm, 6 pm

Main Street: RC Racing at 5 pm, 6:30 pm

Southern Illinois Free Tent: Magic Mike performs at 5 pm

Beer Tent: Cody Phillips Band performs at 5 pm

Heartland Coca-Cola Expo Hall: Mystery Sack Cooking Contest at 6 pm

Southern Illinois Free Tent: Hooper the Hypnotist performs at 6 pm, 8 pm

Hayes Avenue: Cirque Extreme at 7 pm

Half Mile Track: ITPA Truck & Tractor Pulls at 7 pm

Grandstand: Granger Smith with Drew Baldridge take the stage at 7:30 pm

Beer Tent: Southern Pride Band performs at 8:30 pm

Check out all of the fun activities planned for the 2017 DuQuoin State Fair by visiting our website,www.duquoinstatefair.net.

