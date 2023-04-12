GIRLS SOCCER

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 1

Both Abby and Ella Anselm, along with Maddie Waters, all had braces (two goals each), with Tessa Copeland, Emma Dempsey, Jamie Jarzenbeck, Hudson McCowan, and Aela Scruggs all scoring as Marquette scored 10 goals in their win over Metro-East at Gordon Moore Park.

Abby Anselm and Maya Stephan both assisted twice, while Ella Anslem, Alyssa Bivens, Jarzenbeck, McCowan, and Ellie Williams also had assists for the Explorers.

Kate Jose scored the Knights' only goal, with Sami Loethen making 14 saves in goal. Jessica Eales had no save while in goal for Marquette.

The Explorers are now 8-1, while Metro-East goes to 5-8.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 9, JENNINGS, MO., 1

Sierra Holbrook and Kaidence Reef both had hat tricks, while Emma Glenn, Fallyn Sanders and Jayla Cartwright also scored as EAWR collected their first three points of the season over Jennings of north St. Louis County at the Wood River Sports Complex.

Glenn and Reef both assisted twice, while Sanders also had an assist.

The Oilers are now 1-9-0, while the Warriors go to 0-3-0.

CARLINVILLE 1, GREENVILLE 0

Charlie Harding's second-half strike, assisted by Jordyn Loveless, was a match-winner for Carlinville over Greenville in a South Central Conference match at Greenville.

Savanna Siglock had 11 saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville improves to 8-3-0, while the Comets are now 3-5-0.

COR JESU 0, TRIAD 0

SOFTBALL

BUNKER HILL 4, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1

A three-run third helped give Bunker Hill the Gateway Metro Conference win over McGivney at Griffins Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

Abbie Manar led the Minutemaids with four hits, while Lauren Lenihan had two hits and a RBI, both Grace Burris and Maya Henfling had two hits each, Olivia Gresham had a hit and Kiersten Carlson drove home a run.

Sarah Hyten and Alexis Bond had the only hits for the Griffins, while Avery Grenzebach drove in the only run.

Both Lenihan and Grenzebach threw complete games in the circle, with Lenihan striking out 20 and Grenzebach fanning nine.

Bunker Hill is now 5-2, while McGivney goes to 1-6.

In other games on Tuesday, Columbia defeated Roxana 14-6 and Belleville West won over East St. Louis 18-2.

SALEM 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5

EAWR held a 4-1 lead after three innings, but Salem scored two runs in the fourth, four in the fifth, and seven in the sixth to take the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win.

Haley Pratt had three hits and an RBI for the Oilers, while Camey Adams had two hits and an RBI, Chloe Driver, Jordan Ealey, and Jayde Kassler all had hits and Lily Tretter drove home a run.

Ealey struck out three while in the circle for EAWR and Pratt fanned two other batters.

The Wildcats are now 10-2, while the Oilers go to 4-7.

ALTON 5, GRANITE CITY 1

Alton scored twice in both the first and sixth innings, adding another run in the second to take the win over Granite City at Wilson Park.

Emily Landyut had three hits and an RBI for the Redbirds, while Laci Fischer had two hits, Paige Morris had a hit and RBI, Alaina Laslie, Lauren O'Neill, Grace Presley, and Alissa Sauls all had hits and Reese Plont drove in a run.

Presley had a big day in the circle, allowing one run on five hits while striking out 17 for Alton.

The Redbirds are now 3-6, while the Warriors go to 3-10.

O'FALLON 14, COLLINSVILLE 4

O'Fallon took an early 5-0 lead, but Collinsville rallied to cut the lead to 5-4 in the fifth. The Panthers scored four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh to take the Southwestern Conference win at Collinsville.

Katie Bardwell had two hits and three RBIs for the Kahoks, with Bailey Demick also having two hits and Paulie Schreiber having the only other hit.

Marissa Thomas threw a complete game in the circle, striking out one.

The Panthers are now 2-5, while the Kahoks go to 1-12.

More like this: