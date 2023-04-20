TUESDAY, APRIL 18 RESULTS

BUNKER HILL 13, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3

Bunker Hill scored four times in both the second and sixth innings in taking a 10-run rule win over Marquette in a Gateway Metro Conference tilt.

Ryenne Lahey had a hit and two RBIs for the Minutemaides, while both Abbie Manar and Olivia Gresham had a hit and RBI, Maya Henfling and Kiersten Carlson each had a hit and both Lauren Lenihan and Ruth Gibson had a RBI each.

Olivia Tinsley had two hits for the Explorers, while Jalynn Dickson had a hit and two RBIs, both Meredith Zigrang and Sofia Lamere had hits and McKennah Youngblood drove in a run

Bunker Hill is now 7-2, while Marquette goes to 3-7.

COLLINSVILLE 5, GRANITE CITY 4

Collinsville scored twice in the first and sixth innings, then held off a late rally to defeat Granite City at home.

Lexi Rafalowski and Bailey Demick both had two hits and a RBI for the Kahoks, while Emma Hylton had two hits, Faith Fairchild had a hit and RBI, both Addie Stone and Keagan Edwards had a hit and Paulie Schreiber drove in two runs.

Brooke Donohue had a hit and two RBIs for the Warriors, while both Emily Sykes and Grace Joiner each had a hit and RBI and Jasmine Turner, Christine Myers and Alexis Ruiz all had hits.

Both Myers and Marissa Thomas had complete game in the circle for Granite and Collinsville respectively, both fanning seven.

The Kahoks are now 2-15, while the Warriors go to 3-13.

ALTON 16, EAST ST. LOUIS 0

Alton scored six runs in the first and 10 more in the second en route to their 15-run rule win over East St. Louis at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center.

Alaina Laslie had two hits and four RBIs for the Redbirds, while Lauren O'Neill had a hit and drove in three runs, Reese Plont and Alissa Sauls had a hit and RBI each and Summer Campbell, Laci Fischer, Paige Morris, Morgan Plummer and Savannah Russell all drove in runs.

Makenzie Rayfield struck out five in throwing a complete game for Alton-Wo

The Redbirds are now 5-8, while the Flyers go to 0-5.

COLUMBIA 18, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5

Columbia scored four runs in the first, third and fourth innings in going on to their 10-run rule win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

Kami Kearby had two hits for the Oilers, while Chloe Driver and Camey Adams each had a hit and two RBIs, Haley Pratt had a hit and RBI and Jordan Ealey, Avery Gilliam and Jayde Kassler all had hits.

Ealey struck out one batter while in the circle for EAWR.

The Eagles are now 9-6, while the Oilers go to 5-11.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 5, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1

COR scored twice in both the first and seventh innings, along with one in the third, in taking a GMC win at Griffins Field.

Avery Grenzebach had two hits and the Griffins' only RBI, while Julia Behrmann, Nora Mensing and Jada Zumwalt had the only other hits, with Grenzebach striking out three while in the circle.

The Silver Stallions are now 6-3, while McGivney falls to 2-10.

CARLINVILLE 17, LITCHFIELD 3

Carlinville scored three in the first, four in the second and nine in the sixth to take a 10-run rule win over Litchfield.

Addie Ruyle had four hits and four RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Olivia Kunz had four hits and a RBI, Makenah Dugan had three hits and drove in a run, Hannah Gibson had two hits and two RBIs, Braley Wiser had two hits and drove in a run, Isabella Tiburzi had a pair of hits, Chloe Pope and Kali Robinson each had a hit and two RBIs, Karly Tipps had a hit and RBI and Alyssa Carriker had a hit.

Hannah Gibson struck out six while in the circle for Carlinville.

The Cavies are now 13-3, while the Purple Panthers fall to 5-8.

In other games on the Tuesday schedule, Freeburg won over Roxana 12-0, Gillespie defeated PIasa Southwestern 15-0 and Edwardsville scored a run in the seventh to nip O'Fallon 6-5.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19 RESULTS

STAUNTON 13, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2

Staunton scored eight runs in the seventh inning to break the game open in their win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.



Taylor Nolan had three hits and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Korrynn Keehner had two hits and three RBIs, Lilly Bandy had two hits and drove in a run, Ele Feldmann had a hit and two RBIs, Samantha Anderson and Evin Frank had a hit and RBI each and both Lilly Troeckler and Gianna Bianco had hits.



Bianco went the distance in the circle, striking our seven for Staunton.



Chloe Driver had two hits and two RBIs for the Oilers, while Camey Adams had the only other hit and Jordan Ealey struck out two in also going the distance for EAWR.



The Bulldogs are now 10-6, while the Oilers drop to 5-12.



O'FALLON 9, ALTON 6

A five-run first inning set the tone as O'Fallon won at home over Alton.



Alaina Laslie had two hits for the Redbirds, while both Reese Plont and Jordan Watsek had hits and RBIs, Laci Fischer, Emily Landyut, Grace Presley and Alissa Sauls all had hits and Summer Campbell also drove in a run.



Presley went all the way in the circle, fanning seven.



The Panthers are now 3-8, while the Redbirds go to 5-9.



CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 9, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2

COR scored five times in the first inning and went on to the win over visiting McGivney.



Avery Grenzebach had two hits and a RBI for the Griffins, with Alexis Bond coming up with two hits, Sarah Hyten had a hit and RBI and Nora Mensing, Izzie Venarsky and Jada Zumwalt all had hits.



Grenzebach tossed another complete game in the circle, striking out nine.



The Silver Stallions are now 7-3, while McGivney is 2-11.



MARION 11, COLLINSVILLE 1

Marion scored three runs in the second and picked up five more runs in the fifth en route to a 10-run rule win at Collinsville.



Faith Fairchild had a hit and drove in the Kahoks' only run, while Katie Bardwell, Bailey Demick, Lexi Rafakowski and Marissa Thomas all had hits. Thomas also fanned one batter while in the circle.



The Wildcats are now 14-3, while Collinsville goes to 2-16.



HIGHLAND 6, TRIAD 5

A four-run fifth inning allowed Highland to take the lead, which they held the rest of the way to take the win over visiting Triad.



Maggie Grohmann had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Alex Schultz had three hits, Karli Dant and Abby Schultz each had two hits and a RBI, Kelly Fuller had a pair of hits, Sophie Parkerson had a hit and drove in two runs and Maddie Trauernicht also had a hit.



Sophie Donoho had nine strikeouts for Highland, while Kaitlyn Wilson fanned two.

The Bulldogs are now 8-5-1, while the Knights go to 4-8.



WATERLOO 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3

Waterloo scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie and go on to a win over visiting CM.



Bella Thien had three hits and two RBIs to lead the Eagles, while Skylar Johnson had two hits, Grace Burton had a hit and RBI and Megan Griffith, Lauren Hardy, Ella Landers and Avari Combes all had hits.



Griffith went all the way in the circle, fanning one.



The Bulldogs are now 10-5, while CM is now 9-5.



In another game played on Wednesday, Edwardsville defeated Hardin Calhoun 6-3.



