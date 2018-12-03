ALTON - Recently, Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire at 124 Northport Drive held a highly successful first annual Classic Christmas Day from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15.

“We invited those worn out by the hustle and bustle to slow down this holiday season,” said Chuck Tucker, owner/manager. “My wife, Beth, and I wanted to do something for the community that we love so much, and has done so much for us, and we decided a nice, no-pressure, no-business day old-fashioned Christmas would be great.”

Classic Christmas included:

Photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Live Reindeer

Christmas Carolers

Magician

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Fire Pit for S’Mores

Egg Nog

Christmas Cookies

Cocoa

Christmas trees were on sale to benefit Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Grade School.

A contest with a cost to enter a bag of dog or cat food offered a $500 set of tires. The tires winner was Matt Stutz.

As a result of the contest, over 500 pounds of cat and dog food was donated to 5A’s

The estimated attendance of the event was 300 with 50 pounds of pulled pork consumed, 30 pounds of potato salad, more than 12 dozen cookies and 100 S’mores made and eaten.

“Can’t wait for an even bigger party next year!” – said Chuck Tucker.

