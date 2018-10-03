SEE RIBBON CUTTING VIDEO:

GODFREY - A Godfrey native Chuck Tucker has opened Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire at 124 Northport Drive, across from Carrollton Bank.

Recently, the Riverbend Growth Association held a ribbon cutting in Godfrey to celebrate Tucker’s grand opening.

Business owner Chuck Tucker grew up in the auto repair business and, after helping make various other local and regional businesses successful, brings a lifetime of experience to his new endeavor. Chuck grew up in Godfrey and has always lived in the Riverbend and arguably knows just about everyone in the community.

Tucker’s Automotive Repair & Tire is a full function automotive repair shop and can perform any type of automotive repair including tune-ups and factory recommended maintenance. In addition, Tucker Automotive offers the ‘basics’ of oil changes, tires, alignments, batteries.

“The mission is to provide quality automotive repairs while giving customers exceptional service in a comfortable family oriented atmosphere,” Chuck Tucker said.

Chuck Tucker’s philosophy about the business is simple but impactful: “Our job here is to prolong the life of your car,” he said.

“We have the latest equipment from diagnostic to suspension to alignment, tires, computer calibrations, everything we need to repair your vehicle whether it is a 1952 or a 2019,” Tucker said. “We have a modern, clean facility with a coffee bar fireplace and much more. We want you to feel comfortable at our family’s business whether young or old, male or female we want you to feel at home at Tucker's Automotive.

“We are extremely lucky to have a great group of guys from our shop foreman Heath Hammonn with his 30-plus years of experience in both dealership and independent automotive repair facilities to our two B level technicians that perform all of our factory maintenance, suspension and brake repairs to our three oil change and tire specialists.”

Chuck Tucker had a basic start in the business as he began his automotive career washing cars at Albrecht Hamlin Chevrolet right out of high school then moved to Lou Fusz Saturn as a parts salesman. He was promoted to fixed operations manager at Lou Fusz Saturn within five years.

“I received an award at Lou Fusz for having the second highest customer satisfaction in the nation. then worked at Zeiser Auto Group as a fixed operations director and oversaw Ford Dodge and Kia service and parts departments and body shops. I have been in the service industry all my life I even took my first steps in my dad’s service station. My dad and I were also heavily involved in motor sports with having owned race teams I have been a general manager for a local independent repair facility for the last five years and now I am making my dream come true with opening this locally family owned automotive repair facility.”

To Contact Tucker's Automotive Repair:

Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire

124 Northport Drive, Godfrey, IL

Phone: 618-466-0546

Email: CTucker@TuckerAutoandTire.com and www.TuckerAutoandTire.com

