EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – TuckerAllen, an elder law and estate planning law firm based in the St. Louis area, recently opened a law office in Edwardsville to serve even more clients looking for estate planning legal acumen.

Teresa Yao, an attorney at TuckerAllen, will be leading the new office to provide estate planning legal services to the community.

Prior to working at TuckerAllen, Ms. Yao worked as a legal aid, where she established a Medical-Legal partnership pilot program between Legal Aid Chicago and Rush University Social Work. She earned her Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law. Ms. Yao employs a skilled and compassionate approach to ensure her clients’ wishes are carried out. Her priority is to always deliver a tailored, meticulous legal documents.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I’m really looking forward to expanding my services into Illinois, so that I can assist families in setting up their estate plans,” Yao said. “I love forming meaningful relationships with my clients and helping them keep their peace of mind.

Making their estate planning services even more straightforward, TuckerAllen’s now offers a state-of-the-art Legacy Builder online tool to educate people on the best options for their needs and walk them through what information to prepare before meeting with an estate planning attorney.

“TuckerAllen is always identifying ways to make estate planning more straightforward, which is why we have launched an application on our website called the Legacy Builder,” Yao said. “The legacy builder was created to assess clients’ needs and give an estate planning recommendation.

To schedule a consultation with Ms. Yao in Edwardsville, and to find out how they can make elder law and estate planning in Edwardsville easy, visit TuckerAllen.com/Get-Started or call (618) 857-3308.

More like this: