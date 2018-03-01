Names: Tucker Lee and Toby Joseph

Parents: Toby Grillo and Courtney Dailey of Wood River

Birth Weight: 7 lb 7 oz; 6 lb 13 oz

Birth Length: 21 inches; 20.5 inches

Date: February 23, 2018

Time: 4:01 p.m.; 4:35 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Solynn (3), Myra (10), Skyler (12)

Grandparents: Rodney and Kathy Grillo, Bunker Hill; Troy and Lisa Dailey, East Alton; Pamela Isakson, Alton

Great Grandparents: Gene and Shirley Grillo, Fosterburg; Evelyn Haynes, East Alton; Jim and Janice Pumphrey, Carmi; Carmelita Bailey, Alton; Keith and Jeanette Bailey, Delhi

 