ST. LOUIS REGION – Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, will offer its INDYCAR fans the most unique lodging opportunity in all of motorsports: Instead of staying at a motel or camping out, fans will be able to live in a fully-functional house – albeit a tiny one – in the infield of the oval track.

Try It Tiny Village will be constructed in the infield of Gateway Motorsports Park in August for the second annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Verizon IndyCar Series race.

Try It Tiny Village will offer race fans a high-end experience with all of the amenities of a traditional home. Each house has its own full bathroom, kitchen and unique design.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Gateway Motorsports Park for the first Gateway Tiny House Village," said Maggie Daniels, Founder of Try It Tiny. "Race fans now have another option to enjoy their favorite sport while staying in an exclusive tiny house village. Motorsport enthusiasts will have a front row seat to enjoy the action, living between Turns 3 and 4 during race week."

“Our motto for the 2018 season is ‘Bigger, Better, Faster’ and Try It Tiny Village will be another first for our guests,” said Chris Blair, Gateway Motorsports Park’s Vice President and General Manager. “We are always striving to create unique new experiences for our fans and Try It Tiny Village is a fascinating and fabulous way for them to enjoy the INDYCAR weekend.”

Twenty units will be available at Gateway Motorsports Park. Two units will sleep two and 18 units will sleep up to four people. The two-person units will start at $1,500 each and the four-person units will range from $1,750 to $2,250.

Move-in day for the Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will be Thursday, August 23 and checkout will take place on Sunday, August 26 (a three-night stay).

Each unit rental will include two or four general admission tickets to the race (based on occupancy), one infield parking pass, two or four paddock passes and a concierge service provided by the Try it Tiny group.

To reserve a tiny house for the Gateway Motorsports Park event, please visit tryittiny.com/gateway. To obtain additional information on Try It Tiny, please visit www.tryittiny.com. Follow Try It Tiny on Twitter at @tryittiny or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tryittiny/.

For more information on Gateway Motorsports Park, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.gatewaymsp.com. Follow GMP on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park's facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.

About Try It Tiny

Try It Tiny is a tiny house business focused on tiny house and private land rentals. The business provides on-demand, high-end accommodations for corporations and large events. The online platform connects tiny house owners and land owners with short and long-term rental opportunities. For more information about the Company, hosting or attending events, or other rental opportunities, visit www.TryItTiny.com.

