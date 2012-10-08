WHAT: TrunkFest

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

WHEN: Tuesday, October 30, 2012 | 6:30 - 8 p.m.

WHO: Open to the Public | All are Welcome

COST: Free

WHY: Come to First Baptist Church Maryville and bring a bag (the bigger, the better) to journey from trunk to trunk, collecting goodies and candy galore. There will be free food and a free photo opportunity for everyone attending. Bring the whole family and make sure to invite friends, family, and neighbors to this great night filled with fun.

For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.FBMaryville.org.

