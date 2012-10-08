WHAT: TrunkFest

WHERE: First Baptist Church Maryville | 7110 State Route 162 Maryville, IL 62062

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHEN: Tuesday, October 30, 2012 | 6:30 - 8 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

WHO: Open to the Public | All are Welcome

COST: Free

WHY: Come to First Baptist Church Maryville and bring a bag (the bigger, the better) to journey from trunk to trunk, collecting goodies and candy galore. There will be free food and a free photo opportunity for everyone attending. Bring the whole family and make sure to invite friends, family, and neighbors to this great night filled with fun.
For more information, contact the church office (618-667-8221) or visit www.FBMaryville.org.

More like this:

Sep 26, 2023 - Our Lord's Lutheran Church to Host Pet Expo

Aug 15, 2023 - Scooters Coffee Opens Maryville Location

May 24, 2023 - Our Lord's Lutheran Church To Host Vacation Bible School This June

Jun 5, 2023 - Firefighters Battle Serious Fire At Sunset Avenue Church In Glen Carbon

Sep 28, 2023 - State Rep. Amy Elik Visits Maryville 1-2 Education Center

 