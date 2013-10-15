Trunk or Treat
October 15, 2013 4:20 PM
Trunk or Treat, sponsored by Alton Harley Owners Group, will be on Sunday Oct 20th from 1:00-4:00 at Ted's Motorcycle World. There will be Costume Judging, Hayrides, Decorated motorcycles with candy handouts, Kid's activities, and Food available to purchase. Please come join us... A fun time for all ages!!
