Trunk or Treat, sponsored by Alton Harley Owners Group, will be on Sunday Oct 20th from 1:00-4:00 at Ted's Motorcycle World. There will be Costume Judging, Hayrides, Decorated motorcycles with candy handouts, Kid's activities, and Food available to purchase. Please come join us... A fun time for all ages!!

