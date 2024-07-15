EDWARDSVILLE - Former President Donald Trump has been chosen as the official Republican nominee for the 2024 election.

Trump also announced his running mate during the 2024 Republican National Convention on Monday, July 15, 2024. Senator J.D. Vance, a politician from Ohio, will serve as Trump’s nominee for vice president.

Dr. Laurie Rice, a political science professor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, explained that the campaigning will likely intensify following the Republican National Convention and Democratic National Convention, to be held next month.

“The campaign starts to begin in earnest, especially after the Democratic National Convention also occurs,” Rice said. “Typically we see a little bit of a drop-off until after Labor Day, and then Labor Day through Election Day is intense campaigning.”

Rice specializes in American politics. She noted that while there are “partial parallels” between this year’s election and previous elections, it is not typical for a president who lost reelection to run again with a different vice president.

She also pointed out that Trump likely chose Vance for a number of reasons, including Vance’s values and his home state. She predicts a “range of reactions” to the announcement that Vance is the vice president nominee.

“As the people who were on former President Trump’s ‘shortlist,’ he’s the one who’s probably the most on brand for the MAGA movement,” she added. “We can also see in the announcement on Truth Social that the Trump campaign is particularly interested in particular states. It mentions states like Ohio, where J.D. Vance is from, but also Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, some states that we know are going to be important in the presidential election.”

