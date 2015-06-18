Truman State University announces Spring 2015 President's List
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Truman State University has released the Spring 2015 President's List. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete 12 semester hours of credit.
Area students include:
Belleville, IL
Samantha Bibee, Exercise Science
Woodrow Gardiner, Biology, Psychology
Sara McVety, Health Science
Bethalto, IL
Mackenzie Maberry, Biology, Exercise Science
Collinsville, IL
Andrew Ahlers, Political Science
Matthew McMillin, Business Administration
Jerseyville, IL
Alec Beuttel, Accounting, Business Administration
Maryville, IL
Katlyn Ashmann, English, Pre-Education/Secondary
O Fallon, IL
Emma Good, Business Administration
Mackenzie Schimpf, Biology, Psychology
Saint Charles, MO
Melissa Albers, Creative Writing, Psychology
Anthony Anderson, Business Administration
Kristin Banks, Agricultural Science
Brianne Bannon, English
Lauren Beasley, Chemistry, Biology
Laura Beckering, Psychology
Erin Biddle, Accounting
Andrea Bleikamp, Linguistics
Mason Bracken, History, Political Science
Lindsey Davis, Music, Pre-Education/Secondary
Matthew Davis, Chemistry
Lewis Dunham, Linguistics, Sociology/Anthropology
Tyler Emery, Biology
Dani Eschweiler, English, Pre-Education/Secondary
Celine Fuchs, Romance Language
Josie Greenemay, Communication Disorders
Jaclyn Guthrie, Communication
Jacob Haubner, Biology
James Higgins, Accounting, Business Administration
Alexander Ivy, Economics, Business Administration
Derek Mielke, Health Science
Jennifer Preusser, Psychology, Pre-Education/Elementary
Curtis Prost, Biology
Annie Schaeffer, English, Pre-Education/Secondary
Katie Schmitz, Accounting
Madelyn Smith, Psychology
Andrew Stratmann, Mathematics, Computer Science
Sarah Strickler, Health Science
Taylor Telken, Health Science
Christopher Zerr, Psychology
Patrick Zink, Health Science
Saint Peters, MO
Michelle Howard, Nursing
Thomas Simeroth, Computer Science, Mathematics
Weldon Spring, MO
Jeffrey Sutterer, Political Science
