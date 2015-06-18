Truman State University announces Spring 2015 President's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Truman State University has released the Spring 2015 President's List. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete 12 semester hours of credit.



Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri's public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state's public colleges and universities. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 18 consecutive years and Truman was rated as the No. 1 value in the nation among public colleges and universities in the current issue of Consumers Digest magazine.



Area students include:



Belleville, IL



Samantha Bibee, Exercise Science

Woodrow Gardiner, Biology, Psychology

Sara McVety, Health Science



Bethalto, IL



Mackenzie Maberry, Biology, Exercise Science



Collinsville, IL



Andrew Ahlers, Political Science

Matthew McMillin, Business Administration



Jerseyville, IL



Alec Beuttel, Accounting, Business Administration



Maryville, IL



Katlyn Ashmann, English, Pre-Education/Secondary



O Fallon, IL



Emma Good, Business Administration

Mackenzie Schimpf, Biology, Psychology



Saint Charles, MO



Melissa Albers, Creative Writing, Psychology

Anthony Anderson, Business Administration

Kristin Banks, Agricultural Science

Brianne Bannon, English

Lauren Beasley, Chemistry, Biology

Laura Beckering, Psychology

Erin Biddle, Accounting

Andrea Bleikamp, Linguistics

Mason Bracken, History, Political Science

Lindsey Davis, Music, Pre-Education/Secondary

Matthew Davis, Chemistry

Lewis Dunham, Linguistics, Sociology/Anthropology

Tyler Emery, Biology

Dani Eschweiler, English, Pre-Education/Secondary

Celine Fuchs, Romance Language

Josie Greenemay, Communication Disorders

Jaclyn Guthrie, Communication

Jacob Haubner, Biology

James Higgins, Accounting, Business Administration

Alexander Ivy, Economics, Business Administration

Derek Mielke, Health Science

Jennifer Preusser, Psychology, Pre-Education/Elementary

Curtis Prost, Biology

Annie Schaeffer, English, Pre-Education/Secondary

Katie Schmitz, Accounting

Madelyn Smith, Psychology

Andrew Stratmann, Mathematics, Computer Science

Sarah Strickler, Health Science

Taylor Telken, Health Science

Christopher Zerr, Psychology

Patrick Zink, Health Science



Saint Peters, MO



Michelle Howard, Nursing

Thomas Simeroth, Computer Science, Mathematics



Weldon Spring, MO



Jeffrey Sutterer, Political Science