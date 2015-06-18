KIRKSVILLE, Mo. - Truman State University has released the Spring 2015 President's List. To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester 4.0 grade point average and must complete 12 semester hours of credit.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri's public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state's public colleges and universities. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 18 consecutive years and Truman was rated as the No. 1 value in the nation among public colleges and universities in the current issue of Consumers Digest magazine.
 
Area students include:

Belleville, IL

 Samantha Bibee, Exercise Science
 Woodrow Gardiner, Biology, Psychology
 Sara McVety, Health Science

Bethalto, IL

 Mackenzie Maberry, Biology, Exercise Science

Collinsville, IL

 Andrew Ahlers, Political Science
 Matthew McMillin, Business Administration

Jerseyville, IL

 Alec Beuttel, Accounting, Business Administration

Maryville, IL

 Katlyn Ashmann, English, Pre-Education/Secondary

O Fallon, IL

 Emma Good, Business Administration
 Mackenzie Schimpf, Biology, Psychology

Saint Charles, MO

 Melissa Albers, Creative Writing, Psychology
 Anthony Anderson, Business Administration
 Kristin Banks, Agricultural Science
 Brianne Bannon, English
 Lauren Beasley, Chemistry, Biology
 Laura Beckering, Psychology
 Erin Biddle, Accounting
 Andrea Bleikamp, Linguistics
 Mason Bracken, History, Political Science
 Lindsey Davis, Music, Pre-Education/Secondary
 Matthew Davis, Chemistry
 Lewis Dunham, Linguistics, Sociology/Anthropology
 Tyler Emery, Biology
 Dani Eschweiler, English, Pre-Education/Secondary
 Celine Fuchs, Romance Language
 Josie Greenemay, Communication Disorders
 Jaclyn Guthrie, Communication
 Jacob Haubner, Biology
 James Higgins, Accounting, Business Administration
 Alexander Ivy, Economics, Business Administration
 Derek Mielke, Health Science
 Jennifer Preusser, Psychology, Pre-Education/Elementary
 Curtis Prost, Biology
 Annie Schaeffer, English, Pre-Education/Secondary
 Katie Schmitz, Accounting
 Madelyn Smith, Psychology
 Andrew Stratmann, Mathematics, Computer Science
 Sarah Strickler, Health Science
 Taylor Telken, Health Science
 Christopher Zerr, Psychology
 Patrick Zink, Health Science

Saint Peters, MO

 Michelle Howard, Nursing
 Thomas Simeroth, Computer Science, Mathematics

Weldon Spring, MO

 Jeffrey Sutterer, Political Science

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 22, 2023 - Pamela Moody Joins Executive Board of Madison County Conservative Caucus

Oct 10, 2023 - Centerstone To Host Free Professional Self-Care Webinar November 8

5 days ago - Trade Spotlight: T.A.K.E. Provides Construction Training, Scholarship Opportunities, More For East St. Louis Youth

Oct 17, 2023 - Embrich & Elliott Law Firm Opens its Doors to Serve Families in Alton

Oct 5, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Launch Of Chan Zuckerberg Biohub Of Chicago

 