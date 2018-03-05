WOOD RIVER - Triune Canine Training and Event Center celebrated the grand opening of their new location Saturday at 1903 Edwardsville Road in Wood River.

The 18,500 square-foot facility is totally dedicated to the dogs filled with obstacles for agility training and comfort king matting turf for obedience training.

“We offer agility, obedience training, K-9 nose work, behavioral training, we start with puppies and go all the way up to adult dogs,” Joan Meyers, owner of Triune said. “We love them all. There is no specific breed, all dogs are trainable.”

Meyers said she began training dogs when she just 12 years old by teaching her neighbors 150-pound St. Bernard to jump bicycle racks, and hasn’t lost her love for dogs and training them since.

“After college, I was talking to my advisors about continuing on into physical therapy school,” she said. “He said you have to do what you love because you have to be able to do it for the rest of your life. So I ended up changing my plans to go to the dogs.”

Ever since then Meyers has continued to pursue her passion and went on to join the U.S.A World Team three times, participated on the European Open World Team four times, became an agility judge for the American Kennel Club and has trained approximately 100 students a week.

“I love watching people’s interactions with their dogs,” Meyers said. “The more they actually train their dogs, the bond just continues to build with them. It’s just absolutely amazing. People love their dogs and love doing things with their dogs and it’s just fun watching.”

For more information on Truine Canine Training and Event Center visit their website at www.triunecanine.com or visit their Facebook page.

