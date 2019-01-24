EDWARDSVILLE - True Pure Brave Art, a creative collective, will host art programs this summer in the Metro East area for children between the ages of three and eight years old. The five, three-day camps will run from Monday, June 3, to Wednesday, July 17, and will seek to build the children’s character through creative exploration.

Tammi Powlen Beck, owner of True Pure Brave Art and an artist with more than 20 years of experience in graphics, photography, painting, and design, said, “Art can change the world. True Prue Brave Art summer programs not only teach children new art skills but do so while encouraging them to be true to themselves and unearthing their unique gifts. As we like to say, and absolutely believe, “At True Brave Pure Art, we make art, not crafts’.”

Each camp will explore a different medium - watercolors, drawing and acrylic painting - across three different themes in order to create new art masterpieces and to bring imagination to life. The themes include Unicorns and Dragons, Mermaids and Sea Creatures and Farm and Forest Friends. Registration for the programs will begin online on February 15 at www.truepurebrave.com. There is a 10 percent discount if registered before March 1.

Locations:

Programs will take place across two locations: Courage and Grace Studio in Downtown Edwardsville and Willoughby Farms in Collinsville.

The schedule:

Article continues after sponsor message

June 3, 4, 5: Edwardsville, Courage and Grace Studio

Imagination Unicorns and Dragons: watercolor painting

June 10, 11, 12: Collinsville, Willoughby Farms

Imagination Unicorns and Dragons: watercolor painting

June 17, 18, 19: Edwardsville, Courage and Grace Studio

Mermaids and Sea Creatures: drawing

July 8, 9, 10: Collinsville, Willoughby Farms

Farm and Forest Friends: acrylic painting

July 15, 16, 17: Edwardsville, Courage and Grace Studio

Imagination Forest Friends: acrylic painting

For more information and program rates, visit www.truepurebrave.com.

More like this: