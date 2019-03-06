SEE CHRIS RHODES VIDEO OF PROCESSION:

GODFREY - In a true sign of brotherhood, firefighters and police officers from all over the area escorted the body of Godfrey Fire Capt. Jacob “Jake” Ringering Tuesday night as he was taken from the hospital.

He was transported in front of the Godfrey Station 1 and then taken by the East Alton Fire Department, where he used to be a member, and then escorted to the Madison County Coroner’s Office. The escort was silent and filled with much emotion of area firefighters and police officers.

During a response to a mutual aid fire call Tuesday afternoon at 4604 Culp Lane, Bethalto, two firefighters of the Godfrey Fire Protection District were injured when a portion of the brick structure collapsed during fire suppression efforts. Captain Ringering died as a result of his injuries. Firefighter Luke Warner was transported to a St. Louis hospital by helicopter and is in stable condition.

The press conference previously scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday regarding the incident at 4604 Culp Lane, Bethalto which occurred on March 5, 2019, has been rescheduled and will be held at 3 p.m. today at the No. 1 Fire Station at 60011 Godfrey Road, Godfrey. Any further scheduling, location changes, or other information will be announced as available, Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold said.

Area fire officials urge people to keep the Ringering family in their prayers in this difficult time.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

