ALTON - Trudy Cairns, the artist and teacher behind The Painting Bee, recently appeared on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the painting kits she sells for both kids and adults, as well as an upcoming “Paint & Sip” event later this month at Grafton Winery The Vineyards.

The Painting Bee’s “Paint & Sip” event at Grafton Winery The Vineyards will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 2 to 4 p.m. Cairns said the $43 cost of admission includes one free glass of wine and all necessary painting materials. To learn more, see the event on The Painting Bee’s Facebook page, or you can sign up directly at this link.

“The views out there are beautiful, [so] I’m looking forward to it,” Cairns said. “It’s my first event there - it’s a new venue for me, so I’m really excited.”

The Painting Bee also sells painting “kits” of different sizes for kids and adults, which Cairns said each include QR codes with painting instructions.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It also comes with a QR code to a private YouTube video that will take them step-by-step, and the majority of my adult kits also come with a QR code with a step-by-step video,” she said.

Cairns said her painting kits are available for sale at the Alton, Jerseyville, and Bethalto Farmer’s Markets, as well as local craft fair events in Alton and Edwardsville. You can also call or text her at (618) 972-9768 to see samples and arrange a purchase. 8’ x 10’ painting kits are $15 and 11’ x 14’ kits are $25.

She describes The Painting Bee as “a mobile paint party” which can go almost anywhere, whether it’s your home to teach you personally or your business to help draw in customers. She also offers a “Paint Party To-Go” if you’d rather try it out yourself.

“I’m a mobile paint party … I come to you, and I can do painting events at your church, your home, anywhere you’d like,” she said. “If you’re a business that would like me to come in … you don’t have to pay me. I come in and [customers] pay me for what I do and what I provide, and you benefit as a venue from your sales of your product and bringing people into your facility to experience your atmosphere.”

To find out more about The Painting Bee, visit their Facebook page or email thepaintingbee2020@gmail.com. The full interview can be watched on Riverbender.com.

More like this: