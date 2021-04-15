ALTON - Traffic was backed up on Broadway in Alton for short period of time Thursday afternoon when a truck carrying a big steel cylinder traveled the route.

The truck is pictured just off the Broadway connector in Alton, past the Clark Bridge. As the truck carried the big cylinder down Broadway, it took some time for traffic to get back to normal. The cylinder drew significant attention on the part of motorists because of its large size.

Eventually, the truck made its way down the Alton street and traffic flow returned to normal.

