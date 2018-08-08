ALTON - A trash truck struck a power pole and the wires landed on the roof the vehicle Wednesday afternoon at Natchez Lane and Big Arch Road in Alton.

Initially, the driver remained in the vehicle, but eventually, the lines were properly removed and he was unharmed. The Alton Police and Fire Department responded rapidly to the call Wednesday. The man was able to get out of the truck on his own after Ameren Illinois shut the power off the lines.

Ameren next worked to restore the power lines in their proper place.

