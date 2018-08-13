EAST ALTON - A silver truck hit a parked SUV in the 100 block of North Shamrock in East Alton around 9:15 p.m. Sunday and the SUV stayed in the road while the truck rammed into a house.

The truck driver was taken to a local hospital by Alton Memorial Ambulance.

The East Alton Fire Department, East Alton Police Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance all were on the scene to assist in the emergency situation.

More details to come.

