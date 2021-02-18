Truck Hits LuciAnna's Pastries Early Thursday Morning Then Flees The Scene
ALTON - In the early morning hours of Thursday morning, a vehicle struck the front of LuciAnna’s Pastries on Broadway in Alton and fled the scene.
“Thank you all for your concern for us," LuciAnna's said in a statement. "We do feel so fortunate to be part of a loving community. We are so blessed that no one in the bakery was hurt since it was in the middle of the night.
"We have a crew coming to secure the building and hopefully open ASAP. We appreciate all of you beyond measure. Stay safe and warm today.”
Alton Police are looking for a possible lifted Chevy truck. If anyone has any information or you see a very damaged truck around town, please call the police or LuciAnnas.
Contact Alton Police at (618) 463-3505 and LuciAnnas at (618) 433-9395 with any information about the situation.
